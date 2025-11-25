David Liu receives Harvey Prize

David Liu, the Thomas Dudley Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator will be a co-recipient of the Harvey Prize in Science and Technology in Chemistry for his translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications. Chad A. Mirkin, Rathmann Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, will also receive the award this year. The prestigious award honors exceptional achievements in technology and human health and for significant contributions to humanity.

Liu will receive the prize in recognition of his pioneering work developing base editing and prime editing, two genome editing techniques now used to treat genetic diseases in human patients.



“The groundbreaking work of Prof. David Liu and Prof. Chad Mirkin is a model of bridging science and application – the kind of bridges we strive to build at the Technion and between the Technion and the worlds of industry and medicine,” said Uri Sivan, Technicon President “Their scientific breakthroughs are already being translated into treatments for genetic diseases, new approaches in immunotherapy, and advanced diagnostic systems, demonstrating how innovation in nanotechnology and synthetic biology creates tangible hope for humanity.”

This is the most prestigious prize awarded by the Technion, granted this year for exceptional achievements in technology and human health and for significant contributions to humanity. Over the years, the prize has become known as a “Nobel predictor,” as more than 30% of its laureates have later received the Nobel Prize. The two will receive the awards as part of the Technion Board of Governors events in June 2026.

Liu and his team have created innovative technologies that allow scientists to edit DNA without cutting the double helix, significantly increasing the capabilities, precision, and safety of genetic therapies. Through his research, Liu has demonstrated remarkable talent in choosing key problems, providing timely solutions, and advancing treatments for patients.

Liu’s work has also been recognized by the Breakthrough Prize, the Franklin Institute Bower Award, the Montrone-Seigel Prize, the King Faisal Prize, and the Gabbay Award. He has co-founded several companies based on his research including Beam Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, and at least 23 clinical trials are already applying his discoveries to treat severe genetic diseases.

