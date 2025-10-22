CES announces the Guido Goldman Fellowship

The Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies (CES) is pleased to announce the creation of the Guido Goldman Fellowship, which is made possible through a posthumous gift by Guido Goldman, a visionary Europeanist and trans-Atlanticist, who co-founded CES in 1969. Through the Guido Goldman Fellowship, exceptional postdoctoral scholars from across Europe are now eligible for funding to participate in the center’s flagship Visiting Scholars Program.

“Guido’s generous bequest stems from his lifelong quest to foster trans-Atlantic exchange and deepen the study and understanding of Europe at Harvard,” said Daniel Ziblatt, CES director and Eaton Professor of the Science of Government. “By expanding CES’s ability to support exceptional postdoctoral scholars from all European countries, the Guido Goldman Fellowship extends access to Harvard’s resources and will undoubtedly enrich the exchange of ideas at our center.”

The Guido Goldman Fellowship provides a stipend of $70,000 for 10 months of residential research at CES, from Sept. 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. Goldman Fellows must be citizens of an eligible European country. They will join the center’s Visiting Scholars Program and participate in the weekly New Research on Europe Seminar. CES invites applications from scholars of all social science disciplines (including history) whose work is related to modern Europe and/or trans-Atlantic relations. The inaugural fellowship will be awarded for the 2026-2027 academic year.