Call for proposals: Funding opportunity to encourage inter-faculty collaboration in global health

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) invites faculty across Harvard and its affiliated hospitals to submit proposals for forming Scholarly Working Groups (SWG) in Global Health. These yearlong working groups aim to create a collaborative environment with the goal of promoting inter-faculty gatherings and exploring or accelerating research areas in topics critical to the advancement of “Health for All.” HGHI SWGs aim to catalyze ideas, inspire the writing of grants, policy briefs or working papers, and build networks to advance a body of work, with the end goal of contributing to a critical shift forward in a scientific or a policy agenda. The deadline for submission is May 3 at midnight Eastern Time.

HGHI will provide funding of up to $20,000 through a competitive process to a limited number of working groups for each award cycle. Each working group is expected to have an activity calendar that does not exceed 12 months. HGHI will provide overall project management support, administrative support for meetings or convenings, and assistance in hiring research or project assistance as needed.

In fulfilling its mission to advance interfaculty collaboration, the working group must consist of two or more members (not including the faculty lead(s)), and must represent different disciplines, typically this should mean representation from at least two different Harvard Schools. Each group will define its methodology and outcomes through the creation of a work plan and budget to be agreed upon by HGHI. Priority will be given to working groups that generate innovative interdisciplinary objectives, with clear and attainable deliverables to be completed within 12 months. HGHI welcomes submissions on a variety of topics and has a special interest in proposals on AI and its role in health equity, pandemic preparedness, humanitarian response, and health system strengthening.

You can read more about the application process on the SWG Submission Guidelines page.