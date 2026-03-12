Business School’s New Venture Competition: Cutting edge ventures for today’s ever-changing world

Harvard Business School’s (HBS) Klarman Hall was the site of the March 5 finale of the annual New Venture Competition (NVC), an opportunity for student founders to pitch their ventures before the HBS community. The event featured four finalists each from the Rock Business Track and the Social Enterprise Track, with grand prizes of $75,000, runner-up prizes of $25,000; and two audience prizes of $5,000.

The School’s Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise Initiative (SEI) host NVC, open to all students interested in launching new business and social impact ventures. This year, 123 teams participated in the competition — 86 in the Rock Business Track and 37 in the Social Enterprise Track. Since its inception in 1997, more than 5,000 teams have participated, with more than $4 million awarded to the winning teams who are creating groundbreaking new businesses and social impact ventures, generating more than 23,000 jobs.