Business School announces 2026-27 Leadership Fellows

Harvard Business School has announced the 2026-27 cohort of its Leadership Fellows Program. The program is based on University Professor Michael Porter’s vision of developing a network of HBS graduates with cross-sector experience who are committed to addressing societal issues throughout their careers.

With the Class of 2026, HBS is celebrating 25 years of the Leadership Fellows Program and over 300 graduates who have served as fellows at organizations such as Accion International, BRAC USA, Citizen Schools, the city of Boston Mayor’s Office, Environmental Defense Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, Mercy Corps, Whitney Museum of American Art, and Year Up.

Through their participation, graduating students — also known as fellows — are offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience high-impact management positions in nonprofit and public sector organizations for one year at a competitive salary. At the same time, the hiring organizations leverage the experience, energy, and strategic and analytical skills of MBAs in roles that produce immediate results and build long-term capacity.

“The HBS Leadership Fellows are extraordinary graduating MBAs who seek to learn from — and make an immediate impact in — organizations tackling society’s most pressing challenges,” said Shawn Cole, John G. McLean Professor of Business Administration and chair of the Social Enterprise Initiative. “As the program marks 25 years, our fellows continue to embody HBS’s mission to educate leaders who make a difference. Whether they stay with their organizations or move into leadership roles across sectors, all carry forward the perspectives gained as fellows and contribute meaningfully to society over their careers.”

The 2026-27 cohort will work at a wide range of organizations across fields like arts, education, environment, healthcare, and the public sector.