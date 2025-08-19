Becca Nesson named executive director of the Derek Bok Center

Becca Nesson has been named the next executive director of the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning.

Nesson, who is currently dean of academic programs at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), will begin the new role part time on Sept. 2 and transition to full time on Oct. 30.

At the Bok Center, Nesson will oversee efforts to support teaching and learning across the University, including ongoing work related to inclusive pedagogy, generative AI, and civil discourse.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Becca to the Bok Center. She brings unparalleled expertise and experience to the role, and her Harvard education and leadership across the University position her well for this important position,” said Karen Thornber, Richard L. Menschel Faculty Director of the Bok Center. “We are deeply grateful to all who contributed to the careful and inclusive international search that led us to Becca, and I’m very excited to partner with her to expand the Bok Center’s reach and impact.”

Nesson joined SEAS in 2021, where she has overseen academic programs across all degree levels, led accreditation and program reviews, and partnered with faculty on major curricular reforms. Among many initiatives, she revised the Ph.D. student teaching and funding model, launched the Office of Masters and Professional Programs, and advanced efforts to strengthen advising and teaching across SEAS undergraduate programs.

Prior to joining SEAS, Nesson previously served as associate dean of the Harvard College curriculum, where she played a central role in Harvard’s transition to remote teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic and also served as the inaugural associate dean for teaching and learning at Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

As a dedicated educator, Nesson has continued her work in the classroom, teaching courses ranging from large lectures, such as CS20: Discrete Mathematics for Computer Science, which enrolls more than 100 students and is supported by 15 teaching fellows each year, to small seminars like FRSMR 72T: We the Jury: Deliberation and Justice.

Nesson holds a Ph.D. in computer science from SEAS and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. She is also a graduate of Harvard College, where she concentrated in Folklore & Mythology.

“I’m so grateful for this incredible opportunity to work together with Professor Thornber, FAS leadership, and our faculty on the biggest educational challenges of our time,” said Nesson. “We’ll seek to rethink teaching and learning in the age of generative AI, enable deep and respectful inquiry into controversial topics in our classrooms, and recenter academics in the College experience.”

She succeeds Lauren Kaminsky, who served as interim executive director since November 2024.