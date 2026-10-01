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Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation announces Sports, Democracy, and Civic Health Initiative

Collaege of sports images.
Contact Courtney Carter DeJesus
3 min read

The Reimagining Democracy Program at Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation has announced an expanded initiative examining how professional sports and fandom can strengthen civic health and democratic life in the United States.

Led by Tova Wang, director of Research Projects in Democratic Practice at the Ash Center, the Sports, Democracy and Civic Health program brings together scholars, election officials, democracy advocates, professional sports organizations, leagues, athletes, and civic organizations. The initiative will explore how the shared identity and sense of belonging fostered by sports can build trust, reduce polarization, encourage civic participation, and strengthen connections across differences.

The Sports, Democracy and Civic Health program will pursue three principal goals:

1. Reframe sports as not only an entertainment business, but also a belonging business that contributes to civic, democratic, and social health.

2. Synthesize and share research and narrative storytelling on how sports fandom can foster trust, compassion, social connection, and civic participation.

3. Offer practical strategies and frameworks for teams, leagues, athletes, civic organizations, and scholars to leverage the connective power of sports to strengthen democracy.

“For millions of Americans, sports are one of the few places where people from different backgrounds come together around a shared identity and purpose,” Wang said. “That sense of belonging represents an important, and still underexplored, resource for strengthening American democracy.” 

The initiative builds on more than five years of work by the Reimagining Democracy Program, including research on how sports teams can use their facilities and fan networks to increase voter engagement.

The participants engaged in this work with the center are: 

Lara Brown, Senior Policy Advisor to the Center on Civility and Democracy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Political Scientist

Amina Bulman, Chief Revenue Officer, Boston Legacy FC

Michael Butterworth, Governor Ann W. Richards Chair for the Texas Program in Sports and Media, Professor in the Department of Communication Studies, and Director of the Center for Sports Communication & Media at The University of Texas at Austin.

Griffin Colaizzi, Research Fellow, More in Common

Michael Crawford, Vice President, Spitfire Strategies

Elizabeth B. Delia, Associate Professor of Sports Management, UMass Amherst

David Friedman, Exec. Vice President, Legal & Government Affairs, Boston Red Sox

Michael Hanmer, Professor of Government and Politics, Director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement, University of Maryland

Lilah Haye, Government & Community Relations Specialist, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashleigh Huffman, Senior Director, Sports and Society, Aspen Institute, former Chief of Sports Diplomacy, U.S. Department of State

Joe Kennedy, Co-Founder of The Team and Director of Athletics and Sports Leadership, Obama Presidential Center

Jason Mangone, Executive Director, More in Common

Andrew Maraniss, sports historian, Athletics Special Projects Director, Vanderbilt University

Jane McManus, former reporter for ESPN, NYU Tisch School of Global Sports

David Nickerson, Professor of Political Science, Temple University

Jay Osterman, Founder & Executive Director · redclover impact

Piper Overstreet-White, SVP, Government and Community Relations, Las Vegas Raiders

Farah Pandith, Muhammad Ali Global Peace Laureate, Muhammad Ali Center

Scott Pioli, Former NFL executive, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons; consultant and speaker

Todd Rogers, Weatherhead Professor of Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School

David Sikorjak, Founder, Dexterity Consulting

Donte Stallworth, former NFL player

Kevin Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan Communications, Inc. and Senior Adviser, George W. Bush Presidential Center

Ben Valenta, VP Marketing, Fox Sports

The program will announce additional research and public programming in the months ahead.

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