Announcing the 2026 Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge finalists

Creating new therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, building AI and data infrastructure in Africa, and turning organic waste into valuable farming resources are three of the 25 startup initiatives that have been recognized as finalists in the 2026 Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge.

“The President’s Innovation Challenge brings together Harvard students and alumni from across academic backgrounds to address a range of challenges in healthcare, education, enterprise technology, and more,” said President Alan M. Garber. “For 14 years and counting, Challenge finalists have gone to build organizations that make impressive advances. Our 2026 finalists are animated by the same spirit of curiosity and determination that I’ve had the privilege of witnessing year after year. I wish them every success as they continue to build their ventures.”

The President’s Innovation Challenge is Harvard University’s flagship venture competition for students and select alumni. This year’s theme, “What Moves You,” reflects the experiences and ideas that compel founders to build ventures that drive real-world outcomes. In the weeks leading up to the May 6 awards ceremony in Klarman, finalists present their ventures to a panel of judges who select the winners in advance. During the awards ceremony, founders will showcase their work to a global audience of in-person and virtual attendees, and the winners of more than $500,000 in prizes will be announced live. Funding for the President’s Innovation Challenge is made possible by a generous gift from the Bertarelli Foundation, co-founded by Ernesto Bertarelli, HBS M.B.A. ’93.

“The President’s Innovation Challenge caps off an extraordinary year of growth for the Harvard Innovation Labs,” said Jill Kravetz, Bruce and Bridgitt Evans Executive Director of the Harvard Innovation Labs. “We’ve seen record participation from across the University. I’m truly amazed by the range and diversity of ideas students and alumni are pursuing — each sparked by what moves them and transformed into groundbreaking solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.”

More than $500,000 in prize money will be awarded as follows: Five ventures will receive grand prizes of $75,000, and five others will receive $25,000. In addition, the President’s Innovation Challenge will present Ingenuity Awards to students with early-stage innovative ideas which comes with up to $2,500 to advance their ideas.

This year’s 25 President’s Innovation Challenge finalists represent ventures from across the Harvard community. These teams come from 11 Harvard Schools and are working on ideas spanning multiple industries and disciplines.