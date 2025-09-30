A century of perspective: At 100, HES alum still finds joy in learning — and laughs about parking

On Aug. 23, Ruth Gove, A.B.E. ’67, celebrated her 100th birthday. The centenarian, who graduated from Harvard Extension School, reflects on her life with a sharp mind, a remarkable career in education, and a sense of humor that makes clear she’s still fully engaged with the world around her.

After Harvard, Gove went on to get her master’s in special education. She then worked in several schools systems in Massachusetts helping to establish programs for children facing behavioral and emotional difficulties.

It was pioneering work. Few administrators, she said, had ever encountered such challenges, and Gove helped lay the groundwork for programs that would serve vulnerable children for decades to come.

And although Gove was deeply committed to her career, she made sure to still stay connected to her Harvard community. Shortly after graduating, she became active in HES’ newly formed Alumni Association, which launched in 1968.

“What began as a small banquet with just a few people,” she said, “grew into something much bigger.” Gove was at the heart of that growth, helping establish spaces like Weld Hall Room 22 — a gathering spot for alumni on campus — and throwing herself into organizing trips abroad. With the help of a professor, she traveled to Italy, France, Greece, and even Croatia, immersing herself in both art and culture.

“The Extension School really gave me a life,” she said.

Even after retiring from teaching, Gove never stopped being a student. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she leaned on Zoom lectures and webinars to stay mentally active. One art historian in particular, Rocky Ruggiero, captivated her with his deep knowledge of both art and history. For her 99th birthday, a fellow alum arranged for Gove to attend one of his lectures in person at the Loeb Classical Library.

Her advice for today’s learners? “Go in with a positive attitude, don’t get discouraged, and really take advantage of the wonderful programs that continuing education offers.”

At a time when many might be tempted to slow down, Gove insists that a laptop — and a good Wi-Fi connection — are tools for broadening experiences. “You don’t have to be able to drive,” she said with a smile. “That laptop opens up the world.”

Asked how education and the world itself have changed since she graduated in 1967, Gove didn’t hesitate to offer some sly wisdom. “The whole world is changing,” she said. “We used to be able to park our cars near Harvard Yard. Now you can’t even drive near it!” she added with a hearty laugh.