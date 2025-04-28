News+

2025 Greenest University Award

Harvard University Dining Services (HUDS) is excited to announce that Harvard University has won the 2025 Greenest University Award from the Green Restaurant Association. Harvard University has 19 Certified Green Restaurants on Cambridge and Boston campuses, including all the undergraduate dining halls and multiple professional Schools and campus cafes.

The Green Restaurant Association is a third-party certifier who reviews practices in the areas of energy consumption, water use, waste management, reusables and disposables, chemicals and pollution, food procurement, building and furnishings, and education and transparency.

Collectively, the Harvard Certified Green Restaurants have taken more than 1,000 environmental steps to earn over 4,200 GreenPoints.

Learn more: https://www.dinegreen.com/harvard

