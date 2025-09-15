2025 Aloian Memorial Scholarship winners announced

The Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) has named Joseph Foo ’26 of Pforzheimer House and Hayden Graham ’26 of Leverett House as this year’s David and Mimi Aloian Memorial Scholars.

Each year the Aloian Memorial Scholarship is given to two juniors who demonstrate thoughtful leadership and who improve the quality of life in Harvard Houses. The award is given by the HAA in honor of David and Mary (Mimi) Aloian, faculty deans of Quincy House from 1981 to 1986. During their time at Harvard, the Aloians helped the Houses create a stronger community by incorporating an environment for social and intellectual growth. David also served as executive director of the HAA from 1978 to 1986. During his time, he transformed the HAA to be a more inclusive place. The Aloian Scholarship is given to commemorate the life and achievements of David and Mimi and to highlight the important community House life creates.

Joseph Foo ’26, of Singapore, is a beloved member of the Pforzheimer House community at Harvard, known for being a steady, uplifting presence — on the intramural field, at House events, and in everyday moments. He fosters community through quiet, consistent acts of care, most notably in the thoughtful connections he builds with dining hall staff. A natural leader, Foo serves on the House Committee and was recently elected secretary, continuing his work to foster a welcoming and inclusive House culture.

As Pforzheimer’s student ambassador to the Office for the Arts, Foo bridges creativity and community — connecting peers to artistic opportunities and contributing thoughtful touches, like curating interpretive labels for newly installed artwork at Pforzheimer House. One resident tutor shared, “He is one of the most empathetic individuals I have ever met. It’s refreshing to have such a kind, caring, perceptive presence in the House.” Foo believes there are many ways to belong, and through his steady presence, quiet leadership, and deep compassion, he brings that vision to reality each day at Pforzheimer House.

Hayden Graham ’26, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, is deeply committed to helping others feel valued and connected — an ethos shaped at a young age by joining his mother in caring for her pediatric physical therapy patients. These early experiences fueled Graham’s passion for building a more inclusive Harvard community. As co-chair of the Leverett House Committee (HoCo) and director of all 24 residential House chairs, Graham has had a remarkable impact on residential life and student engagement.

In his role as co-chair, he transformed a modest HoCo team into a dynamic and collaborative group of more than a dozen active members. As one residential tutor shared, Graham has “re-energized community engagement within the House” and “fostered a renewed sense of pride and unity.” Graham has led the planning and execution of a wide range of events — from weekly Stein nights to large formals, the Spring River East party, Housing Day celebrations, and more — bringing together hundreds of students and fostering a deep sense of belonging.