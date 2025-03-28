2024 Harvard LEAD Fellows begin on-campus programming 

The Harvard Global Health Institute welcomed the 2024 Harvard LEAD Fellows to campus this week. The three fellows, Cindy Chan Tha, co-founder of an organization providing humanitarian assistance and emergency relief in Southeast Asia. Wanza Mbole, senior economic inclusion adviser in FSD Kenya, and Jalikatu Mustapha, deputy minister of health in Sierra Leone, will begin their in-person programming at Harvard University, participating in the Women and Power course at Harvard Kennedy School, leadership workshops, mentorship, team-building opportunities, and public speaking opportunities in the next few weeks.

A collaboration between the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the LEAD Fellowship offers a transformational experience specifically designed to promote leadership skills in individuals from low- and middle-income countries who will, in turn, mentor future female leaders in global health.

The yearlong LEAD Fellowship program typically runs from September to August. During the fall semester, fellows engage virtually in the fellowship program to plan their unique personal growth and leadership plan, including one-on-one executive leadership coaching and academic credentialing.

The spring semester is characterized by an in-person experience at Harvard University. Fellows will participate in an executive education course, leadership workshops, mentorship, team-building opportunities, and public speaking opportunities.

Launched in 2019, the LEAD Fellowship provides global health leaders time to reflect, recalibrate, and explore uncharted territories. To date, fellows have come from 18 different countries, with representation from Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and South America. Their areas of focus have ranged from HIV/AIDS and healthcare to health policy at the highest levels of government. Past fellows’ areas of expertise span disciplines including research, advocacy, administration, and policy.

You can learn more about our current and past fellows on our Fellowship webpage.