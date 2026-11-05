Nice yellow ball in the sky? Not quite.
You might see the sun in a whole new light after taking this quiz based on astrophysicist’s new book
The sun, our ever-reliable source of light and heat energy, often gets flattened out from our perspective on Earth as that nice yellow ball in the sky. But in his new book, “The Turbulent Sun: A Natural History of Our Cosmic Origins and Future,” Leon Golub, Harvard-affiliated Smithsonian Scientist Emeritus, paints a much more detailed — and frightening — picture of our closest star. Golub helped us develop the following quiz based on his research.