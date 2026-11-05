Nice yellow ball in the sky? Not quite.

The sun, our ever-reliable source of light and heat energy, often gets flattened out from our perspective on Earth as that nice yellow ball in the sky. But in his new book, “The Turbulent Sun: A Natural History of Our Cosmic Origins and Future,” Leon Golub, Harvard-affiliated Smithsonian Scientist Emeritus, paints a much more detailed — and frightening — picture of our closest star. Golub helped us develop the following quiz based on his research.

Step 1 of 7 14% 1. What powers the sun? Nuclear fusion Chemical combustion Gravitational contraction Radioactive decay 2. True or false: The entire sun rotates at a steady speed. True False 3. How big is the heliosphere, the “bubble” of space influenced by solar weather? It ends in the asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter It extends as far as Neptune It’s about 119 astronomical units, or 119 times the distance between the Earth and the sun 4. Large space weather events or magnetic storms, brief disruptions in the stability of Earth’s magnetic north, correspond to what solar phenomenon? Solar cooling Coronal mass ejections Solar flares Solar eclipses 5. Particles from the sun’s radiation trapped in the Earth’s gravitational field extend how far above the planet’s surface? 620 miles 7,000 miles 40,000 miles 70,000 miles 6. The earth’s magnetosphere protects us from the worst of which impacts of geomagnetic storms? Satellite disruptions Power-grid outages Radio interference All of the above 7. Our sun is gradually becoming … Cooler and dimmer Hotter and brighter Δ