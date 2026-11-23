The American Repertory Theater announced Monday that “Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling” by ProBlak is on view at the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance. The mural spans multiple exterior walls of the building at 175 North Harvard St. in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Finishing touches will be added over the next several weeks.

“From the outset of our work with our architects from Haworth Tompkins, we discussed how A.R.T. could use this building to extend its impact to the community beyond our traditional theatergoing audience,” said Diane Paulus, the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director. “I was very inspired by the idea of the building as a canvas — a two-dimensional stage — where A.R.T. could share art with the broader community and honor Allston’s rich legacy as a hub for art, especially murals.”

In July 2025, A.R.T. announced that it had commissioned Boston-based visual artist, organizer, and community builder Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs to create a mural for the Goel Center’s north facade and adjacent walls.

ProBlak is known for his nationally acclaimed “Breathe Life” series of murals. “Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling” comprises Nos. 9 and 10 of the series.

“Art is typically categorized as two- or three-dimensional — for me, there is a fourth dimension: the shared story,” said Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs.

To develop the mural, A.R.T. and ProBlak convened community visioning workshops in September 2025 in Boston, as well as Cambridge and Malden. Every workshop also included artists whose work is exhibited in each community.

“Art is typically categorized as two- or three-dimensional — for me, there is a fourth dimension: the shared story. That is what makes the mural or theatrical experience live on, long after it’s created,” said ProBlak when the commission was announced.

At the workshops, residents shared stories about Boston’s past, present, and future. These conversations informed the mural’s central theme of creativity as a shared process — one rooted in listening, exchange, reflection, and collective possibility.

In August, ProBlak and assistants Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez, Jeff Henriquez, and Lee Beard began painting on the west-facing surface. The team will put the finishing touches on the work in the coming weeks.

“‘Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling’ is a portal into championing the multitude of other creators that will also have their voices not just heard, but amplified,” said ProBlak. “I utilized this as an opportunity to example our collective commonality over our differences. A mirror.”

The mural invites viewers to consider how shared stories forge intergenerational connections and evolve across space and time: from idea to action and into collective experiences. Measuring 212 linear feet, 52 feet in height, and 11,000 square feet total, the mural is the largest piece of public art on Harvard’s campus.

“ProBlak’s ‘Breathe Life’ series is a masterpiece in visual art storytelling,” said A.R.T. Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles. “Our city is so alive with stories of our past, realities of our present, and hopes for our future. It is such a privilege for A.R.T. to give one of the largest stages at the Goel Center — the facade of our building — not only to ProBlak, but to Boston.”

A ribbon-cutting marking the Goel Center’s public opening will be held Monday, April 5. In May, A.R.T. will welcome audiences to the building’s inaugural production, the world premiere of “Life on Mars,” a space oddity with the music and lyrics of David Bowie and directed by A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus.