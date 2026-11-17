No problem in Harvard Yard was too big or small for Emanuel “Manny” Aguiar, whether he was preparing campus for Commencement or opening a door for a locked-out student. Friends, family, and co-workers say that whatever you needed, you could call on the HVAC operator even if it was just for a laugh — or maybe especially if you needed cheering up.

“He was funny in the way he told stories because he would always start laughing before he could get the story out of his own brain,” said longtime colleague and friend Mark McGillicuddy, a plumber with Harvard Facilities Management.

Aguiar, who died on Oct. 13 at age 53 following a short illness, was a beloved fixture on campus during a career at Harvard that spanned decades. He was known for setting up the platforms, signs, and banners for large-scale events like Commencement, but colleagues say Aguiar had a hand in pretty much everything that kept the Yard running smoothly.

“He was larger than life and was the man behind every major event on campus,” Liliana Castro, director of Residential Programs at Harvard College, wrote in a social media post honoring Aguiar. “He always had an answer to your questions, was willing to lend a helping hand, knew everyone’s name, and was undoubtedly the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.”

“He always had an answer to your questions, was willing to lend a helping hand, knew everyone’s name, and was undoubtedly the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.” Liliana Castro

In 2024, Aguiar was named a Harvard Hero, nominated by his peers for his work ethic. During the ceremony, President Alan Garber paid personal tribute:

“You’re known for dropping everything to help your team, even if it means a second shift of heating service calls on a cold winter weekend. After stepping in for a retiring coworker, you became the go-to person for main Yard events, running recon for reunions, setting up Senior Week, and coming to the rescue when the Crimson Jam stage got stuck in the mud. Thanks for keeping your cool when the heat is on.”

Aguiar was one of six siblings born to Antonio Aguiar and the late Maria Margarida (Batista) Aguiar, who died in 2023. The family, of Portuguese heritage, put down strong roots on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

“His dad taught him to take a lot of pride in whatever you’re doing, whether something at home or something at work, and he’d totally taken that to heart,” said McGillicuddy.

At the time of his death, Aguiar was living in Billerica with his wife, Viviane. She remembers on their first date in 2014, Aguiar showed his predisposition for bringing joy to others.

“I told him I like to dance and he decided to take me to Lynnfield Marketplace, put music on his car, and started dancing with me right outside the marketplace,” she said. “This was January, snow everywhere, and people were stopping, singing, and cheering for him. And he was like, ‘Yep, I did it, gonna get the second date.’”

Aguiar’s wife said his genuine care for the happiness of others inspired dozens of colleagues and friends to show up for a walk to honor his memory.

“Ninety percent of the people I knew by name because he would talk about these people all the time,” she said. “I was amazed by how many people got there.”

Aguiar and his wife, Viviane.

Kevin Coughlin (from left), Aguiar, and Mark McGillicuddy. McGillicuddy and Aguiar.

Kevin Coughlin, another colleague from facilities management, thinks Aguiar would have been blown away by the display.

“It was crazy to see all those people there,” Coughlin said. “He probably would have been like, ‘What are we doing this for? We’ve got work to do.’”

Coughlin and McGillicuddy fondly remember Aguiar’s passion for camping, cars, and his dogs. They smile thinking about his “Manny-isms” like going “up” to the Cape or “down” to Maine. Their connections to him, like for a lot of people who met Aguiar, extended beyond surface-level collegiality.

“We talked every day. Over the weekends, we talked,” Coughlin said. “We always had Manny with us — doing something after work, Manny was there.”

McGillicuddy fondly remembers holiday gatherings with Aguiar and breakfasts at places like Buddy’s Diner in Somerville. “He was very magnetic. He would go into a coffee shop or a room and he would just take people’s guards down.”

Viviane Aguiar said her husband loved ’80s songs and after they started dating, he got into her culture and jammed out to Brazilian music. Despite being diabetic, he loved greasy food that would spike his blood sugar, she said, something he balanced with movement. She also said he refused to end phone calls without telling the people close to him that he loved them. A father of three and grandfather of two, Aguiar has left behind a large network of immediate and extended family.

“Manny was very easy to love,” his wife said. “He would get up in the middle of the night to go fix someone’s water heater if they needed it.”

Even in death, Aguiar continues to be generous, donating three organs: “He saved three lives,” she said.