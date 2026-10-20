Rowers race past fall trees at Magazine Beach during the first day of the Head of The Charles regatta.

Foliage frames rowers along Magazine Beach on the first day of the Head of the Charles.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Campus & Community

Rowin’ in the rain

Niles Singer

Harvard Staff Photographer

3 min read

Spirits high despite gray skies for 61st Head of the Charles Regatta

The Head of the Charles Regatta got off to a rainy and blustery start this year. But on Friday as announcers mulled how the conditions would affect the race, the rowers and spectators gathering for the launch of the 61st edition seemed undeterred. One rower even defied the weather by breaking into a rendition of, you guessed it, “Singin’ in the Rain” during the race.

The three-day event, the largest rowing regatta in the world, featured 12,000 competitors from more than 30 countries. Against the backdrop of gray skies and vibrant foliage blanketing the banks, sculls raced around river bends as family and friends cheered them on. Harvard photographers were there to capture the action before and during the big event.

Hamish Bond a three-time Olympic gold medal rower from New Zealand, gives advice to Harvard rowers.

Hamish Bond (center), a three-time Olympic gold medal rower from New Zealand, gives advice to Harvard rowers two days before the start of the regatta in the workout room of the Newell Boathouse.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Charley Butt, the Bolles-Parker Head Coach for Harvard Men's Heavyweight Crew, talks with rowers.

Charley Butt (center), the Bolles-Parker Head Coach for Harvard Men’s Heavyweight Crew, leads a practice session.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Elam Hughes, a sophomore, slaps hands with a teammate as he helps carry a boat out of the Newell Boathouse.

Elam Hughes ’29 slaps a teammate’s hand as he helps carry a boat out of the Newell Boathouse.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sam Gallaudet (right), a senior, rows with teammates during a Harvard’s men’s heavyweight practice session.

Members of the Harvard men’s heavyweight rowing team practice on the Charles.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Members of Harvard’s men’s heavyweight rowing team pass under the Boston University Bridge.

The team passes under the Boston University Bridge.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Raindrops falling on the water in front of Newell Boat House.

Raindrops fall on the water in front of Newell Boathouse on the first morning of the regatta.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Rachel Roberts, a coxswain part of the Cork Boat Club, talks through the turns and bridges of the Charles River with teammate Patrick Duggan.

Rachel Roberts (right), a coxswain with the Cork Boat Club of Ireland, talks through the turns and bridges of the Charles River with a teammate.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Hamish Bond (center) a three-time Olympic gold medal rower from New Zealand, carries a boat with teammates during a practice session.

Hamish Bond (center) and teammates carry their boat.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Two rowers head towards the John W. Weeks Footbridge with Dunster House visible in the background.

Two rowers head toward the John W. Weeks Footbridge with Dunster House visible in the background.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

A Head of the Charles staffer sits on the banks of the Charles with their megaphone, watching a rower pass by.

A Head of the Charles staffer sits riverside with a megaphone.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

An up-close photo of a rowing blade designed with a smiley face on it.

Detail of a rowing blade designed with a smiley face.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Preschoolers from the Cambridge-Ellis School cheer on rowers from the Weeks Footbridge.

Preschoolers from the Cambridge-Ellis School cheer from the Weeks Footbridge.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

An overjoyed rower sings a rendition of “Singin' in the Rain” while they make their way down river.

A rower belts out “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Leanne Blanchard, of Vermont, cheers on her father-in-law, David Blanchard, 81, during the Head of The Charles.

Leanne Blanchard of Vermont cheers on her father-in-law, David Blanchard, 81.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard Kennedy School MC/MPA students pose for a photo on the John W. Weeks Footbridge with a sign they made to cheer on their classmate, Chrysta Castanñeda MC/MPA ’27, who is competing.

Harvard Kennedy School Mid-Career Master in Public Administration students pose for a photo on the John W. Weeks Footbridge with a sign they made for their classmate, Chrysta Castañeda, M.C./M.P.A. ’27, who was competing. Sarah Foy, M.C./M.P.A. ’28 (from left); Alicia Carrasquillo Meyer ’00, M.C./M.P.A. ’27; Kristin McElderry, M.C./M.P.A. ’27; M. Josephine Hessert, M.C./M.P.A. ’27; and Lauren Godding, M.C./M.P.A. ’27.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Spectators gathered on Eliot Bridge watch the races from under their umbrellas.

Spectators on Eliot Bridge watch the race from under umbrellas.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

A racer approaches the Boston University Bridge in heavy rain during the first day of the Head of The Charles regatta.

A racer approaches the Boston University Bridge in heavy rain.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Gemma, clad in a raincoat, stands with their owner on the Weeks Footbridge.

Even furry spectators showed up prepared for the weather.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

A silhouetted rower passes under Eliot Bridge in front of the Cambridge Boat Club.

A silhouetted rower passes under Eliot Bridge by the Cambridge Boat Club.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

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