Can you tell an amorphophallus from an aspergillus? 

Can plants see? Can they pray? If trees could make music, what would it sound like?

Those questions and others are explored in “Thinking with Plants and Fungi,” a collection of essays from botanists, anthropologists, artists, and theologians inspired by a conference of the same name, hosted at the Harvard Divinity School’s Center for the Study of World Religions.

At the core of the book is an inquiry into how we should think about organisms that are wildly different from us. It’s an open question, but one way might be through the names we give them, whether in International Scientific Vocabulary or otherwise.

Editors Rachael Petersen, Natalia Schwien Scott, and Russell C. Powell helped us develop this quiz based on the book.