Amorphophallus titanum flower in a botanical garden

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Science & Tech

Can you tell an amorphophallus from an aspergillus? 

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

Word nerds, classicists, and botanists, it’s your time to shine in etymology quiz inspired by Div School book 

Can plants see? Can they pray? If trees could make music, what would it sound like? 

Those questions and others are explored in “Thinking with Plants and Fungi,” a collection of essays from botanists, anthropologists, artists, and theologians inspired by a conference of the same name, hosted at the Harvard Divinity School’s Center for the Study of World Religions.

At the core of the book is an inquiry into how we should think about organisms that are wildly different from us. It’s an open question, but one way might be through the names we give them, whether in International Scientific Vocabulary or otherwise. 

Editors Rachael Petersen, Natalia Schwien Scott, and Russell C. Powell helped us develop this quiz based on the book. 

Step 1 of 8

1. The aspergillus genus of molds traces its name to the Latin root spargere, meaning:

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