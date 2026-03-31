Two new Corporation members

Sylvia Mathews Burwell ’87 and Michael S. Chae ’90 will join the Harvard Corporation as its two newest members, the University announced Tuesday.

Burwell, formerly the president of American University, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and director of the Office of Management and Budget, has served in a variety of leadership and advisory roles across government, philanthropy, and higher education. She is currently president of the Board of Overseers until her term expires in May.

In a message to the Harvard community, President Alan M. Garber and Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker noted Burwell’s dedication as an alumna and her deep knowledge of the University.

“Sylvia is known for her integrity, thoughtfulness, and data-informed decision-making, as well as her ability to engage constructively with stakeholders across political and ideological lines,” said Garber and Pritzker.

A widely respected leader in global finance and investments, Chae is vice chairman and chief financial officer of Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset management firm. He also serves on the board of the Harvard Management Company.

“A deeply devoted alumnus, [Chae] has supported undergraduate financial aid and the work of the economics and government departments, as well as other significant University initiatives,” said Garber and Pritzker.

“An expert in the management of complex financial institutions with deep knowledge of corporate governance, Michael is widely respected for his collegiality, humility, and rigor.”

In accordance with the University’s charter, Burwell and Chae were elected Monday by the Corporation to become Fellows of Harvard College, with the consent of the University’s Board of Overseers.

Both will begin their service on July 1, filling two of three vacancies arising when Kenneth I. Chenault and Karen Gordon Mills conclude their service at the end of June and following the departure of Biddy Martin, who completed her service earlier this year.

Garber and Pritzker shared their appreciation for the three departing members of the Corporation, noting the ways in which their “pragmatic and principled counsel have helped to guide the University during an extraordinarily tumultuous period.”

“We are grateful to them — and to our colleagues past and present — for all of their work to ensure that Harvard continues to thrive,” they said.

Sylvia Mathews Burwell

Burwell’s career has been marked by a consistent focus on expanding opportunity and strengthening institutions that serve the public good. A native of Hinton, West Virginia, she graduated from Harvard College with a concentration in government and went on to study philosophy, politics, and economics at the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

As the 15th president of American University, she helped shape a university-wide strategy for teaching, research, and community engagement, led a major fundraising campaign in support of that work, and guided the institution through the disruptions of the pandemic, balancing health and safety while maintaining academic continuity and student support.

As secretary of Health and Human Services from 2014 to 2017, Burwell oversaw a vast portfolio that included major public health agencies and programs affecting hundreds of millions of Americans, from health insurance coverage to medical research and food and drug safety. She had previously served as director of the Office of Management and Budget, where she was responsible for developing the federal budget and helped negotiate a bipartisan budget agreement following the 2013 government shutdown. Colleagues across these roles have praised her command of detail, calm leadership under pressure, and her ability to build trust among diverse stakeholders.

Burwell also held senior posts at two of the world’s largest philanthropic foundations. At the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, she played key roles in both operational leadership and global development efforts aimed at improving health and reducing poverty. She later led the Walmart Foundation, directing philanthropic initiatives focused on strengthening communities, improving economic mobility, and supporting sustainability initiatives.

A member of the Board of Overseers since 2023 and its president since 2025, Burwell also serves on a range of boards and advisory groups in the health, policy, and corporate sectors.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Harvard, an institution that has changed the lives of so many through excellence in its core mission of teaching and research,” said Burwell. “From my upbringing in a small town in West Virginia as a second-generation Greek immigrant to my professional roles, I have personally seen the life-changing impact Harvard offers to people here at home and around the world. Pursuing my educational dreams at Harvard prepared me for life’s opportunities, adventures, and challenges, as it continues to do for so many students today.

“Harvard’s research saves lives and makes vital progress on conditions from diabetes to dementia. I humbly look forward to working with my colleagues to support President Garber, the faculty, and the staff in delivering on that core mission with excellence and with the values of free inquiry, viewpoint diversity, academic exploration, and respect and belonging for all members of our community. I hope to be a part of taking that mission and those values into a better future for society that is both challenged and changing.”

Michael S. Chae

During his nearly three decades at Blackstone, Chae has helped steer the firm’s evolution into the world’s largest alternative asset management firm. As vice chairman and chief financial officer, he oversees the firm’s financial strategy and plays a key role in shaping its long-term direction. He is a member of Blackstone’s management and operating committees and many of its investment committees, giving him broad insight into the firm’s activities across businesses and regions.

Earlier in his Blackstone career, Chae held a series of senior positions in the private equity business, including responsibility for international private equity, leadership of Asia Pacific private equity based in Hong Kong, and as a senior partner in the U.S. private equity business. He has led or overseen numerous investments and has worked closely with portfolio company boards and management teams on strategy, performance, and governance — experience that has underscored his focus on building resilient enterprises and sustaining long-term value.

A magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College, where he concentrated in history, he later earned a master’s degree in international relations from Cambridge University and a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served as managing editor of the Yale Law Journal.

He has remained an active Harvard supporter and adviser. In addition to serving on the board of the Harvard Management Company, he is a member of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Council and the Committee on University Resources, and has supported undergraduate financial aid and academic initiatives in the social sciences.

Chae’s commitment to education and opportunity extends beyond Harvard. He serves on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation, a leading anti-poverty organization in New York City, and has held governance roles at several educational institutions, including chairing the board of the Lawrenceville School. At Yale Law School, he and his wife, Alexa, established the Chae Initiative in Private Sector Leadership. He also serves on the board of the Asia Society and as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

“I am honored to serve an institution that means so much to me, at a time when it faces both historic challenges and opportunities,” said Chae. “Harvard’s mission of excellence in learning and research has never been more vital, as is the importance of fostering and protecting a culture of academic freedom and intellectual diversity.

“I look forward to working with the University’s leadership and the Corporation’s members to help Harvard fulfill this critical mission.”

The Harvard Corporation, formally named the President and Fellows of Harvard College, was chartered in 1650 and exercises fiduciary responsibility with regard to the University’s academic, financial, and physical resources, and overall well-being. Chaired by the president, the 13-member Corporation is one of Harvard’s two governing boards. Members of Harvard’s other governing board, the Board of Overseers, are elected by holders of Harvard degrees.