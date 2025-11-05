At a meeting of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences on Nov. 4, 2025, the following tribute to the life and service of the late Ralph Mitchell was spread upon the permanent records of the Faculty.

In an interview with The Harvard Crimson in 2015, Professor Ralph Mitchell said, “Even though we can’t see them, microbes are central to everything that happens to humans. In fact, without microbes, the world just wouldn’t work.” With his passing, Harvard has lost one of its greatest advocates for microbial sciences.

For his first degree, Ralph studied microbiology at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. An Irish immigrant, he moved to New York in 1956 to begin his Ph.D. studies at Cornell University. A grant from the United Fruit Company related to banana wilt disease sponsored his studies. He began his independent academic career with an appointment in environmental microbiology by joining the nascent Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, in 1962.

Subsequently, Ralph joined Harvard in 1966 as an Assistant Professor of Applied Biology in (what was then called) the Division of Engineering and Applied Physics. After a number of seminal papers on microbial and viral growth and death in aquatic environments, he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1969 and became the Gordon McKay Professor of Applied Biology in 1970 in what subsequently became the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in 2007. After an illustrious career studying microbes in a dizzying number of habitats, Ralph became Professor Emeritus in 2009. In retirement, he was also active as an adjunct professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University, near his family.

Ralph was an exceptional researcher and a world-renowned scientist who was a pioneer in the field of interface microbial ecology, which focuses on understanding the interactions between microorganisms and living or non-living materials. Through both basic and applied projects, he found that microbes, as well as the solvents in polymers, can produce chemical cues that trigger chemotaxis, the process by which animal larvae settle on surfaces. He also laid the foundation for understanding the role of microbes in metal corrosion and, later, in the degradation of materials and objects of cultural significance, from Chilean and Egyptian mummies to the Apollo astronauts’ spacesuits. He was a giant in the field of environmental microbiology, serving as the founding editor of the leading journal Microbial Ecology. He also founded and edited an ecological and applied microbiology book series for more than 20 years. This series included many important books that influenced generations of researchers, including titles such as “Biology of Anaerobic Microorganisms,” “Biofilms,” “Microbial Transformation and Degradation of Toxic Organic Chemicals,” and his own “Environmental Microbiology.”

Ralph embodied the philosophy of applying an expertise in basic science (bacterial films) to many real-world applications and impacts. This combination made him a leading contributor to solutions to problems of microbial biodegradation, biofouling, bio-corrosion, and hydrogen embrittlement. He had wide-ranging impacts across government and industry. For example, he worked on microbial contamination in production lines, electronic-insulation materials, and biodeterioration of polymeric composite materials for major companies. He also worked on projects involving corrosion control for a suspension cable of a major bridge, fungal degradation of concrete, and corrosion and protective coatings for the water cycling system of the International Space Station. Understanding the important role microorganisms play in the fate of our material culture, he directed his skills toward preservation of paintings, sculptures, and even archaeological sites, such as the Mayan pyramids and Pearl Harbor. His contributions to the knowledge of the biodeterioration of cultural material were foundational. Throughout his career, he greatly fostered interactions and important bridge building between cultural resource professionals and the scientific community.

Ralph cared deeply about teaching. He often spoke with joy about leading the Harvard first-year seminar called “Germs.” He believed that sharing knowledge and scientific tools with students was a vital responsibility of faculty. His commitment to educating the next generation constitutes a central part of his enduring legacy. Furthermore, he had a particular gift for making junior faculty and students feel valued and heard. His wisdom never came with fanfare; it came with a smile, a story, or a steady word of encouragement. He embodied quiet brilliance, generous mentorship, and a deep love of science.

Ralph was happy and proud to always devote time to family throughout his life. He was dedicated to his wife, Muriel, throughout their adventure together across 59 years. He is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren.

Respectfully submitted,

Peter Girguis

Michael McElroy

Scot T. Martin, Chair