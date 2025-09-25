Science & Tech

Think you understand kitchen science? 

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

Our research-backed quiz will put your cooking knowledge to the test

You might look at cooking as the straightforward act of preparing food to eat, but there’s a lot more to it — and a lot of it is science. In “Science and Cooking: Physics Meets Food, From Homemade to Haute Cuisine,” Harvard chemist Pia Sörensen, applied mathematician Michael Brenner, and physicist David Weitz explore the molecular transformations that take place when we heat, cool, emulsify, and pickle our way to delicious flavors. Sörensen helped us develop this quiz so you can test your culinary know-how.

Step 1 of 10

1. How much of a potato is actually water?

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Science & Tech

    Claims of pure bloodlines? Ancestral homelands? DNA science says no.

    Geneticist explains recent analyses made possible by tech advances show human history to be one of mixing, movement, displacement

    7 min read

  2. Science & Tech

    His lab’s ancient DNA studies are rewriting human history

    Yet federal funding cuts have put next chapter of David Reich’s work in doubt

    3 min read

  3. Science & Tech

    How AI could radically change schools by 2050

    In Ed School panel, Howard Gardner says tech could make ‘most cognitive aspects of mind’ optional for humans

    4 min read