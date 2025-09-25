Think you understand kitchen science?
Our research-backed quiz will put your cooking knowledge to the test
You might look at cooking as the straightforward act of preparing food to eat, but there’s a lot more to it — and a lot of it is science. In “Science and Cooking: Physics Meets Food, From Homemade to Haute Cuisine,” Harvard chemist Pia Sörensen, applied mathematician Michael Brenner, and physicist David Weitz explore the molecular transformations that take place when we heat, cool, emulsify, and pickle our way to delicious flavors. Sörensen helped us develop this quiz so you can test your culinary know-how.