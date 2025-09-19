Katie Patton scores historic first in Harvard football program 

When the Harvard Crimson take the field for the first football game of the season on Saturday, the storied program of more than 150 years will do so having broken new ground off the field.

Katie Patton is embarking on her first season as director of football operations for Harvard, becoming the first female to helm the role at Harvard and the youngest woman to hold the position in Division I. The director oversees logistics ranging from travel to facilities usage, a pivotal role in the organization and a cornerstone of every college football program.

“It’s a huge honor to be in the position I am in today,” said Patton, 24. “It’s really uplifting to see the progress I’ve made from just a year ago.”

“Katie has done a great job since she arrived here last summer. It was a very easy decision to promote her when the director of football operations position opened,” said Andrew Aurich, Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football. “She grew up around college football and saw firsthand how the support staff plays such a critical role in the success of a program. We are very lucky to have her as a part of our team and know she will make a big impact on our success for years to come.”

Patton uses a megaphone to keep practice on schedule in Harvard Stadium.

Patton arrived in Cambridge before the start of the 2024 season, serving as assistant recruiting and operations coordinator during Harvard’s run to the program’s 11th Ivy League title since 2000. But her history with the game runs much deeper.

Her father, James, is a decorated coach in the college football ranks, with more than 30 years of experience from tenures at Miami University of Ohio, Eastern Michigan University, University of Pittsburgh, Indiana University, Oklahoma University, and Northwestern University. Her mother, Nichole, competed in volleyball at Miami of Ohio from 1991-94.

“The sport of football and athletics in general have played a huge role in our family’s life,” James Patton said. “Having parents as coaches led our kids to being heavily involved with athletics growing up. It kept them busy and motivated to do well in school, provided them structure and accountability, and helped them build relationships and develop that competitive mindset.”

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been around football and going to games. My mom always told me that I went to my first football game when I was 2 or 3 weeks old,” Katie Patton said.

Her brother, Brayden, also pursued football. He was a standout offensive lineman for Northern Illinois from 2017 to 2021 and is now an assistant coach with his alma mater.

“Seeing my brother start his coaching journey as well is amazing,” Katie said.

Added Brayden: “For my sister and I, we have been able to share a bond over football because now we are living what my dad has been doing. We have conversations weekly about certain things that come up to help each other grow and get better.”

Katie Patton laid the foundation for her career as an undergraduate at Michigan State University, where she developed core skills and learned from other full-time female members of the Spartan football staff. She assisted the full-time staff there in recruiting, day-to-day operations, practices, donor outreach, and community relations. In Cambridge, she oversees travel coordination and facility usage, and works directly with athletics administration and support staff.

“I’ve already learned so much more during my time at Harvard,” Patton said. “[Former director of football operations] Jackson McSherry taught me so much over the last year and prepared me to take the position on.”

Harvard’s 2025 season will be unlike any other in program history as Ivy League schools now can participate in the NCAA Division I Football Championship subdivision playoffs. Patton will be working toward that goal alongside the players and coaches.

“Katie has always shown a passion for working with people, being a great teammate, providing leadership, and making an impact by supporting others,” her father said. “As a parent, it’s great to see the impact she is making and to know that she is working with outstanding people at such a prestigious university.”