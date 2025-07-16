His was not a typical career in public service writ large.

David Gergen advised three Republican presidents (Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan) and one Democrat (Bill Clinton). Gergen, who died July 11 at the age of 83, was also co-founder of the Center for Public Leadership (CPL) and an influential professor of public service at Harvard Kennedy School since the late 1990s.

David Gergen (right) with President Ronald Reagan and press secretary Larry Speakes in the Oval Office, 1983. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

For about a quarter-century, Gergen welcomed to CPL hundreds of students and fellows who were motivated by a desire to serve others and to learn to lead with purpose and integrity. Some of them shared their memories with the Gazette and spoke about the impact Gergen had on their careers and their lives. Their comments have been edited for clarity and length.

May Samali, M.P.P. ’16,

Gleitsman Leadership Fellow 2014-2016, Cheng Fellow 2015-2016

David Gergen’s passing this week has stirred up a well of memories and deep gratitude. When I arrived at the Harvard Kennedy School as a Gleitsman Leadership Fellow over a decade ago, David welcomed us not just into the Kennedy School, but into his world. He hosted students at his Cape Cod home for annual clam bakes. He pulled up chairs at CPL events, eager to hear what we thought. He made time. He made space. He made us feel seen.



David’s political career was extraordinary: He served as a trusted adviser to four U.S. presidents across both Republican and Democratic administrations. From the Nixon years to Clinton, he was a rare bridge-builder in a divided political landscape. A calm, steady voice in times of chaos. The man behind Reagan’s famous line, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” But David never clung to power or partisanship. He led with integrity, humility, and moral clarity.



His true legacy, though, may be what he co-built after politics: the Center for Public Leadership. Thousands of students have passed through CPL, learning that leadership is not about charisma or control, but about character, courage, and service. As I look back, I realize I’m a better leader, and a better person, because I knew David Gergen. Many of us are. Thank you, David. For your belief, your example, and your lifetime of service.

Graves Tompkins, M.P.A./M.B.A. ’08,

George Fellow 2008



I had the privilege of being David’s student and then serving as his teaching assistant. David brought the classroom to life with his warm laugh, generous spirit, and grounded values, imparting his exceptional political acumen through his lived experience while investing in every student and their success. David would draw on the arts of communication and the powers of persuasion in his teaching, but along the way, he would inspire everyone to aim higher, find their purpose, and deliver impact.

For all that he accomplished, David was relatable, humble and kind. He imbued decency, civility, humanity, and country over party into our politics, and he embodied Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s notion that “Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve … You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

David was a devoted friend, mentor, and role model to me and countless others, and he will be greatly missed. But his commitment to service and his belief in the next generation of leaders will endure through the Gergen Fellowship and the Center for Public Leadership, just as his incredible life and legacy encourage all of us to do more to help others and advance the common good.

Shireen Santosham, M.P.A.-ID/M.B.A. ’09,

Zuckerman Fellow and George Fellow 2007-2009

Like many, I was fortunate to call David Gergen a mentor. I was David’s teaching assistant for his class “Driving Forces in American Politics” during the historic 2008 election as well as one of many fellows at the Center for Public Leadership, which he founded. My fellowship and affiliation with David changed my career trajectory and helped me understand what public service truly means.

Soaking up his commentary on Obama’s 2008 election during class — and his predictions on the ensuing backlash — seem all too prescient as I look at the divided politics of the moment. But his understanding of history and that progress ebbs and flows, but ultimately moves forward, is a life lesson I took to heart.

David also understood that connecting with people from all walks of life is how change happens — whether working with people across the aisle, mentoring diverse students, or reassessing your personal views. He approached everyone with a dignity and grace that still sticks with me. I took these lessons into my work in government and into my corporate roles in the hopes that I can emulate a fraction of the impact that David had on the world.

Nearly every interaction I had with David involves the theme of service. After the first election cycle at With Honor [a group that aims to bridge partisanship in U.S. politics by supporting veterans running for office], we helped elect or re-elect 19 members of Congress to work across party lines, including U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and Mike Gallagher. With David’s encouragement and the support of many in his vast network of friends, we’ve since helped pass laws to expand AmeriCorps and Junior ROTC in high schools across the nation.

Fatima Sanford, M.P.A. ’15,

Zuckerman Fellow 2014-2015

Reflecting on the profound impact David Gergen had on my life, particularly during my time as a Zuckerman Fellow at Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership, fills me with immense gratitude. David was not only a mentor, but a beacon of wisdom and integrity. His guidance during my fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School was transformative, shaping my approach to leadership and public service. David’s unwavering commitment to ethical leadership and his ability to inspire those around him left an indelible mark on my career and personal growth. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

Seth Moulton, ’01, M.B.A./M.P.P. ’11



In 2013, Seth Moulton (standing) attended a panel discussion moderated by David Gergen. File photo by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

I would not be in Congress without David, so I’m one of the many veterans he inspired to serve and try to change our politics. He gave my name to Emily Cherniack, founder of New Politics, who recruited me to run in that first, long-shot campaign in 2014. In a sense, he believed in me more than I did myself, and for that I am truly grateful. For all the headaches of Washington, it’s a true privilege to serve our country again.

It strikes me that the two greatest mentors in my life were David and the late Rev. Professor Peter J. Gomes, former minister of the Memorial Church, and the two are connected by the great Anne Gergen, who mentioned me to David after I talked her ear off about high-speed rail at one of Peter’s dinners. Peter inspired me to serve in the Marines, and David recruited me to serve in Congress. I miss them both dearly.