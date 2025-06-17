The mood was joyous as family and friends packed into Sanders Theatre celebrated 65 “Harvard Heroes” from across the University on Thursday. Nominated and selected by their peers, these staff members were introduced by the heads of their departments, divisions, or Schools. Their achievements were highlighted in brief and often touchingly personal remarks by President Alan M. Garber.

Processing in the theater to the sounds of Janelle Monae’s cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” the 65 honorees were hailed by Executive Vice President Meredith Weenick as “truly the best.”

“In many ways, large and small, these individuals go above and beyond in service of Harvard’s mission and in support of its people,” she said.

Following an introductory video, which noted, among other facts, that only one-half of 1 percent of Harvard employees are named Harvard Heroes, Vice President for Human Resources Manuel Cuevas-Trisán praised the honorees’ “exemplary efforts.”

Garber, who entered to a prolonged standing ovation, thanked the assembled honorees for their service: “You are the ones who don’t give up, who keep showing up, because you believe in the importance of making real, positive changes — for students, for colleagues, and for the wider world.”

Alumni Affairs and Development

Honorees: Kelly Hahn, Director of Content Strategy; John Prince, Associate Director, Reunions and Classes

Cheers greeted Garber’s highlighting of Hahn’s accomplishments when he interrupted his scripted remarks praising her work creating a centralized resource “amidst complex current events” to note, “There’s an understatement!”

Harvard Graduate School of Education

Honorees: Andrea Le, Associate Director, Community Building and International Student Support; Allison Pingree, Associate Director, Instructional Support and Development; Faina Gould, Senior Research Development Manager

“You’ve been the best kind of action hero for vital research initiatives in a quickly evolving grants landscape,” said Garber, praising Gould.

Harvard Business School

Honorees: Madeline Meehan, Director, Campus Activation; Katia Muser, Senior Director, Software Delivery Excellence; Robin Smith, Senior Manager Support Services

Noting Smith’s extracurricular work as “a theater actor,” Garber concluded “your empathetic and empowering style takes center stage.”

Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Honoree: Senior Writer Alvin Powell

“Thank you for chronicling Harvard’s history,” said Garber, “one article at a time.”

Campus Services

Honorees: Timothy Allen, Crew Chief A; Associate Director Matthew Civittolo; Generator Mechanic/Working Foreman Aaron Mayerson; Associate Director of Biosafety Angela Reid; Crimson Catering and Event Services Director Kyle Ronayne; Senior Accounting Manager Angelina Yun

Noting that “Commencement and Reunions require 121 tents, 5,859 tables, and 66,740 chairs,” in his address to Ronayne, Garber concluded: “Everything falls into place because of just one of you.”

Harvard Federal Credit Union

Honoree: Lorraine Gadsby, Lead Member Services Representative

Praising her “pragmatic approach to tough situations” and “genuine consideration for others,” over nearly 40 years at Harvard, Garber also saluted Gadsby’s “thoughtful Saturday pastries.”

President Alan M. Garber offered personal remarks for each honoree. “Harvard Heroes” are nominated from across the University by their peers. An enthusiastic audience.

Harvard Medical School

Honorees: Safiya Bobb, Associate Director, Program Operations Executive; Susanne Churchill, Executive Director for Biomedical Informatics; Faculty Affairs Academic Appointments Manager Mindy Dellert; Christina Kennedy, Strategic Projects Manager for the Office of Research Administration; Veronica Leo, Program Manager for Academic Advancement; Jennifer Puccetti, Executive Director, Global Health and Social Medicine; Livia Rizzo, MEDscience Senior Associate Director

Indulging in a little word play as he highlighted Bobb’s service, Garber said, “Because your leadership balances business goals with staff needs, the Asynchronous Operations team is always in sync.”

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Honorees: Academic Societies Coordinator Adrien Doherty; Carrie Sylven, Director of Student Affairs

Garber praised Sylven’s “stress-busting ping-pong tournaments.”

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Honorees: Environmental Health Project Coordinator Jeffrey Adams; Henrique Coelho, Assistant Director for PPCR Program Administration; Assistant Director, MPH Generalist and Cross-MPH Programming Megan Kerin; Immunology and Infectious Diseases Director of Administration Marie Richard

Highlighting Adams, “a public health superman,” Garber noted his ability to “neutralize longstanding Institutional Review Board challenges with a single email.”

Harvard University Health Services

Honorees: Jason Ward, Director of Health Plan Operations and Member Services; Marie Haley, Primary Care Physician/PCP Team Leader

Calling Ward “the Tom Brady of Member Services,” Garber concluded “peers, patients, and providers are glad you’re always on the ball.”

Harvard Graduate School of Design

Honoree: Keith Gnoza, Director of Financial Assistance/Assistant Director of Student Services

Gnoza’s “genuine empathy and engagement through the Student Emergency Fund reassure and support students experiencing unexpected hardship,” said Garber.

Harvard Divinity School

Honoree: Senior Graphic Designer Kristie Welsh

Garber praised Welsh’s “brilliant designs,” noting, “through your commitment and creativity, the School shares its scholarship and good work with audiences far and wide.”

Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Honorees: Associate Dean of Students Lauren Brandt; Ethan Contini-Field, Manager of Asynchronous Course Development; Front Office Manager Kai Crull; Physics Executive Director Despina Bokios; IT Client Support Services Associate Roy Guyton; Business Systems Analyst Raiyan Huq; Magdelena Kenar, Associate Director of Faculty Support Services; Men’s and Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field Associate Head Coach Marc Mangiacotti; Alta Mauro, Associate Dean of Students for Inclusion and Belonging; Paul Rattigan, Senior Concert Piano Technician; Rachel Rockenmacher, Executive Director of the Center for Jewish Studies; Sheila Thimba, Dean for Administration and Finance; Lu Wang, Assistant Director of Undergraduate Studies; Lawrence White, Operations Director for Neuroimaging at the Center for Brain Science

In addition to serious praise for all the honorees, Garber noted Crull’s “outsized hospitality for Remy the cat,” a campus feline fixture.

Harvard Radcliffe Institute

Honoree: Amanda Lubniewski, Head of Student Engagement

“With authenticity, empathy, and attentiveness, you give students indelible experiences,” said Garber.

John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Honoree: Leslie Schaffer, Associate Dean for Finance

“You turn ambitious ideas into reality,” said Garber.

Harvard Law School

Honorees: Emily Newburger, Executive Editor of the Harvard Law Bulletin; Jacqueline Calahong, Staff Assistant, Emmett Environmental Law and Policy Clinic

Praising Calahong, Garber said, “In all you do, you’re building a better climate for the clinic and, ultimately, for the Earth.”

Harvard Library

Honorees: Research Data Services Librarian Julie Goldman; Sarah Hoke, Librarian for Collection Development Management; Juliana Kuipers, Associate University Archivist for Collection Development and Records Management Services

In his commendation of Hoke, Garber said, “With practical positivity and a heart for service, you’re expanding access to engaging library collections.”

Harvard University Information Technology

Honorees: David Heitmeyer, Director, Academic Platform Development; Senior Technical Support Engineer Cheryl Johnson; David Sobel, Associate Director for FAS Technology Strategy and Planning

Highlighting Heitmeyer’s 25 years of service, which includes introducing international students to “barbecue and Dr. Pepper,” Garber said: “Building a sense of belonging is in your core architecture.”

Harvard Kennedy School

Honorees: Financial Associate Dawn Hannon; Community Engagement Librarian Alessandra Seiter

“When challenges add up, colleagues are grateful they can count on you,” Garber said of Hannon.

Financial Administration

Honorees: Manager of Administration and Operations Alissa Beideck Landry; Portfolio Team Manager Rebecca Looman

Citing Landry’s oversight of the department’s recent move, Garber said, “Your adaptability, selflessness, and poise under pressure inspire colleagues to follow your lead.”

Memorial Church

Honoree: Director of Finance and Operations Charles Anderson

Garber called Anderson “a blessing to the Mem Church mission of educating minds, expanding hearts, and enriching lives.”

Office of the President

Honoree: Carrie Virusso, Receptionist/Staff Assistant

“In such a dynamic, demanding place, many people — including this president — are grateful that your steady presence keeps things sailing smoothly,” said Garber.

Office of the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning

Honoree: Zachary Wang, Director of Strategic Technology

Naming Wang’s work launching the Learning Experience Platform, Garber said: “Your tireless efforts are revolutionizing teaching and learning University-wide.”

Human Resources

Honoree: Kristina Paolini, Talent Acquisition and Outreach for Human Resources

“Staffing a world-class institution is demanding work, but your KSA’s” — knowledge, skills, and abilities — “are leading the way,” said Garber, before exhorting all the honorees to rise for yet another round of enthusiastic cheers and applause.