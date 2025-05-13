At a meeting of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences on May 6, 2025, the following tribute to the life and service of the late Gloria Ferrari Pinney was spread upon the permanent records of the Faculty.

Some friends had occasion a few years ago to ask a distinguished classical archaeologist her opinion of the scholarship of an art historian in her own field of Greek vase painting — her view was highly positive, so one friend said, musingly, “I wonder if that person’s work is as original as Gloria Ferrari Pinney’s?” The archaeologist’s immediate response was, “That would be impossible!”

Gloria Ferrari Pinney’s internationally renowned scholarship, which transformed the study of her field, was brilliantly original — and she was an original: resolutely independent-minded and, at the same time, a tireless collaborator; endlessly generous — intellectually, and in every way — to colleagues and friends old and new; inspiring to her many students and mentees across the globe, and inspiringly loyal to them; and, as seriously as she took everyone she dealt with, she never took herself too seriously. She had a hilarious sense of humor and a profound modesty that one could describe as hard-wired. On the matter of originality, Pinney may be the only Classicist one knows who took flying lessons as a teenager and became proficient at it.

Pinney was born in Bologna, Italy, in 1941 and died in Sept. 2023 in New Jersey, where she had moved to be near her daughter, Dr. Antonia Pinney, and Antonia’s family. Her father, Antonio Ferrari, was an Italian air force pilot and died in the war before she was born, and her mother, Laura, subsequently moved to Rome, where Pinney grew up and then did her undergraduate studies at the Università degli Studi di Roma, receiving a Laurea in Lettere Classiche in 1964. She stayed in Rome for two more years, studying at the Scuola Nazionale de Archeologia and the American Academy in Rome, where she was a Fulbright Scholar in 1965–66 and took part in excavations in Cosa, under the auspices of the American Academy, and at Punta della Vipera. In 1966 Pinney married a young American architect, Paul Pinney, and moved with him to his home in Kentucky, where her daughter was born several years later. She pursued doctoral work at the University of Cincinnati, where she wrote a dissertation on early red-figure vase painting and earned a Ph.D. in 1976. After beginning her teaching career that same year at Wilson College in Pennsylvania, in 1977 she moved to Bryn Mawr College, where she taught in the Department of Classical and Near Eastern Archaeology, holding the Doreen Canaday Spitzer Professorship in Classical Studies until 1993, when she joined the University of Chicago’s Departments of Art History and of Classical Languages and Literatures. She came to Harvard in 1998 as a member of the Department of the Classics and retired in 2003.

Over the years, Pinney’s illuminating, innovative scholarship was recognized by notable fellowships and distinctions, including those from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Humanities Center, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Stanford University Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, and the National Gallery of Art’s Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts.

The American Philosophical Society described her pathbreaking scholarship when she was elected a member in 2003: “Gloria Ferrari Pinney combines a deep knowledge of classical philology and keen artistic sensitivity with a penetrating critical acumen that allows her to reach unprecedented and often revolutionary conclusions about even well-known ancient monuments. Her pioneering study on the origin of Asiatic sarcophagi was in fact disregarded by scholars for almost 20 years until excavational finds confirmed her hypothesis. Within her great range, she is an expert in Greek vase painting, with emphasis on iconography, yet two of her recent publications — on the North metopes of the Parthenon (2000) and the architecture of the Archaic Akropolis (2002) — are among her most startling contributions. Although well versed in current art-historical and linguistic theory, she produces terse and concise analyses that carry conviction with their strict logic.”

In 2004, Pinney received the Archaeological Institute of America’s James R. Wiseman Book Award for “Figures of Speech: Men and Maidens in Ancient Greece” (2002). Its citation reads, in part, “This fruitful interaction between the visual and textual evidence makes Gloria Ferrari Pinney’s study truly interdisciplinary, and of importance to philologists as well as to archaeologists. “Figures of Speech” is provocative and thoughtful — its sophisticated approach to Greek culture and images should guide discussion in the future.”

Continuing to extend her already formidable range of research interests, after retiring Pinney published such innovative works as “Alcman and the Cosmos of Sparta” (2008), which was praised in reviews as “entirely original” and “an important contribution to the study of ancient Greek choral poetry, archaeology, and art history,” as well as major articles and book chapters on such subjects as the Nile mosaic at Praeneste; the metaphor of architectural space in the Greek sanctuary; anthropological approaches to the study of ancient Greek and Roman art; and metaphors of eros in Thucydides’ “History of the Peloponnesian War.” She was named a Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar in 2011–12 and lectured at universities across the country.

Pinney’s students from around the globe — many now eminent scholars themselves — became her lifelong friends. In gratitude for her invaluable, dedicated mentorship, and to celebrate her 80th birthday, they organized a series of monthly online workshops, in which they met to present work directly inspired by Pinney’s contributions to their fields. These workshops continued for two full years — and, in true Pinney fashion, she herself attended each of them and offered incisive feedback, even as her health declined.

Any tribute to Pinney must underscore above all her unshakeable democratic, inclusive ethos; her native intellectual openness; her commitment to feminist ideals; her open-handed hospitality, her devotion as daughter, mother, and grandmother; and her steadfast attachment to Italy and beloved friends there. Gloria was always the first, as all who knew her can attest, to stand up for Harvard’s ideals in protecting freedom of thought and inquiry.

Respectfully submitted,

Emma Dench

Laura Slatkin (New York University)

Gregory Nagy, Chair