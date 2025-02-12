DCE celebrates 50 years of innovation and impact

Yearlong fete kicks off with a look at the future of continuing education

The Division of Continuing Education began its yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary last week with a virtual kickoff event highlighting the division’s lead at the forefront of shaping the future of continuing education.

Now encompassing Harvard Extension School, Harvard Summer School, Harvard DCE Professional & Executive Development, and Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement, DCE is considered one of the most diverse academic units at Harvard University.

The online event brought together alumni, faculty, staff, and students for a reflection on the past, a discussion of the present, and an exciting glimpse into the future.

In his opening message, President Alan Garber emphasized the importance of DCE’s place within the University, highlighting its role in allowing a broader spectrum of learners access to the institution.

Since its founding in 1975, DCE “has opened the doors of the University wide,” said Garber, adding that the thousands who have experienced Harvard through DCE are pursuing “their academic interests in an educational environment that embraces change and encourages innovation.”

His remarks set the tone for the event, reinforcing the DCE’s commitment to access and academic excellence.

DCE Dean Nancy Coleman and Hopi Hoekstra, the Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, discussed the evolution of DCE and its numerous achievements. The oldest institutions, Harvard Extension School and Harvard Summer School, have been able to weave in its two “younger” departments — the Harvard Institute for Learning and Retirement and its Professional & Executive Development programs, noted the deans.

“The result is four academic units under one roof that truly bring learners together across their lifetime,” Coleman said. “In theory, a student could begin at DCE Harvard Summer School at 16 years of age and return multiple times throughout their lifetime to continue learning.”

Hoekstra remarked that DCE was a “special place that brings tremendous value not only to the FAS, but to the entire University and beyond.” She emphasized how DCE is rooted in the Harvard community, advancing innovation and access and extending opportunities globally for all learners.

Reflecting on the journey was Michael Shinagel, who was appointed DCE’s first dean in 1975 by then-FAS Dean Henry Rosovsky. Shinagel was the longest serving dean in Harvard history, leading DCE for nearly 40 years at the time of his retirement in 2013. He explained he was deeply passionate about the mission of continuing education and the opportunities it provides.

When asked by Coleman what he sees for the next 50 years, Shinagel laughed and said, “Nothing is permanent except change. And nothing changes more than, I think, continuing education. But where are we at the cutting edge? Where are we always testing, and so on? It’s continuing education.”

DCE will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year with a series of monthly events.