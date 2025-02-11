Cancer claims are everywhere. Which to trust?

There is no shortage of information about cancer risk in the news, at the water cooler, and on social media feeds. To help separate fact from fabrication, researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health created the Cancer FactFinder. The online tool allows users to look up common claims about cancer risk to find out whether they are supported or debunked by research.

Timothy Rebbeck, Vincent L. Gregory Jr. Professor of Cancer Prevention and the FactFinder’s editor in chief, helped us develop the following quiz to help readers make healthier choices.