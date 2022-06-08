While president, Bacow has served on the boards of the American Council on Education, the Association of American Universities, and the Consortium on Financing Higher Education. He is also an active participant in the work of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts, where he has worked with fellow presidents to coordinate efforts in a wide range of areas, including addressing sexual assault and harassment and responding to the pandemic.

“Larry Bacow is an extraordinary leader, not just for Harvard University, but for the broader higher-education community,” said Barbara Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities. “Many higher-education leaders have benefited from his wise advice and thoughtful mentoring, and he has worked collaboratively with colleagues in advocating for policies that are good for students, faculty, and staff across the broad range of colleges and universities. Larry has been a powerful and effective champion for inclusion and diversity, and for international students and scholars. He contributes his expertise to higher education organizations that represent all sectors of the academic community in the United States. Larry’s profound impact on American higher education will reverberate for years to come.”

Responding, leading during the pandemic

When Harvard Corporation members convened for a call on Monday, March 9, 2020, the most pressing issue was a discussion about how the University might respond to a novel coronavirus that had begun to take hold in Massachusetts. With spring break imminent, and in light of intensive review of data and consultation with experts, Bacow urged that Harvard take the extraordinary step of asking its students to leave campus and plan for remote instruction following the break. The next morning, Bacow sent out a message to members of the Harvard community announcing the decision and thanking the community for their flexibility and understanding.

“I knew that we would be criticized by some for possibly acting prematurely,” he later told the Harvard Gazette. “But if we waited too long to respond, that cost was likely going to be measured in human life. And so the decision actually wasn’t that difficult. Implementing it was. But the decision to tell students to leave and to not return and to transition to online learning seemed pretty clear.”

Bacow greets students from the Class of 2025 on Move-in Day. File photo by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

With public health and academic continuity as the twin pillars of the University’s approach, Harvard managed to maintain student academic progress and vital scientific research throughout the pandemic and welcomed some faculty and students back to campus in the fall of 2020, increasing campus presence from that juncture.

The University avoided pandemic-related layoffs and provided widespread support for employees, including an emergency financial assistance fund.

As part of the deferred in-person Commencement ceremonies held May 29 to celebrate the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021, members of those classes offered special words of thanks to campus and student support staff, front-line health workers, researchers and faculty, and alumni and families. Bacow concluded the segment by saluting the recent graduates.

“You had to navigate challenges unlike any faced by your predecessors in decades past,” he told them. “And you did so with resilience and resolve, with creativity and compassion, with grit and with grace. We salute you, we thank you — and we congratulate you all.”

The University community also rallied to support neighbors during the pandemic, including donating large amounts of personal protective equipment, making a $250,000 contribution to support a temporary shelter for homeless members of the Cambridge community, and launching an emergency grant fund for Allston-Brighton nonprofits. In addition, the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Harvard Ed Portal in Allston collaborated with public schools in Boston and Cambridge to provide remote learning opportunities and other support to students, educators, and families.

“I’ve known Larry Bacow for a long time, and he’s been both a friend to me and a leader in our higher education community for decades,” said Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts. “None of us could have imagined what the past three years would have brought, but Larry was a steady hand on the tiller for Harvard during these immensely challenging times. I’m grateful for his leadership and wish him well on his next chapter.”

In another example of interdisciplinary academic collaboration focused on pressing problems in the world, Harvard faculty and researchers have been at the forefront of efforts to battle COVID-19. In February 2020, Bacow and George Daley, dean of Harvard Medical School, secured a gift that enabled the creation of the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Readiness (MassCPR). Bringing together 800 local and international collaborators, the initiative focuses on efforts both to address the immediate and long-term challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and to enhance preparedness for future pandemics.

“In my four decades at Harvard I have never seen the faculty come together the way they have with MassCPR, not only with other Harvard faculty but extending across the state,” said Bruce Walker, co-leader of MassCPR, founding director of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. “President Bacow’s support and the funds he raised for this effort were critical to our rapid response to COVID, and the collaborative network established will have enduring impact on our ability to fight future pandemic threats.”

Bringing together University resources to tackle the climate crisis

While a faculty member at MIT, Bacow served as the Lee and Geraldine Martin Professor of Environmental Studies and founding co-director of the MIT Consortium on Global Environmental Challenges.

At Harvard, he has elevated and expanded the University’s efforts to address the climate crisis. In September 2021, Bacow appointed James Stock, the Harold Hitchings Burbank Professor of Political Economy, as the University’s first vice provost for climate and sustainability, charging him to work across the institution to accelerate a University-wide research and education strategy with the potential to transform Harvard’s capacity to produce crucial new knowledge on climate and sustainability.

Stock has convened a faculty advisory group consisting of nine colleagues from across disciplines to advance and amplify the University’s already ambitious climate efforts.

Their guidance will help integrate and expand research spanning science, engineering, public health, law, policy, business, design, and other fields. Climate education will also play a major role in Harvard’s strategy, ensuring a focus on preparing students from every discipline to help confront one of the most urgent challenges of our time.

Bacow in one of the University's electric shuttle buses. File photo by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

“One of Larry’s lasting legacies will be his leadership on climate and sustainability, both the University-wide climate change initiative announced last September and the Presidential Committee on Sustainability, which he set up in 2019,” said Stock. “We are at a crucial time of climate challenges — a climate emergency — and Larry recognized both Harvard’s responsibility to help society address these challenges and this unique opportunity for us to marshal all that Harvard does well — research, teaching, convening, and leadership — to make a real difference. Larry had the wisdom to set up the climate initiative in a way that will grow during his remaining year in office and will continue to expand thereafter as an ongoing institutional commitment.”

Bacow also brought Harvard into partnership with MIT in an effort, led by former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, called the Roosevelt Project. The initiative aims to facilitate the transition to a decarbonized future, especially in parts of the United States where fossil fuel extraction and production have been integral to the local economy.

Progress across Harvard on sustainability efforts has continued apace under Bacow, including the transition of the Harvard shuttle fleet to electric vehicles and the opening of the Science and Engineering Complex, which has been recognized with several awards for its sustainability features. The complex, which earned LEED Platinum certification, is one of more than 140 LEED-certified buildings on campus.

Bacow has also helped align the University’s investment strategy with its institutional commitment to climate change. Harvard Management Company became the first endowment in the country to commit to achieving net zero greenhouse-gas emissions across its investment portfolio by 2050 and has committed to working with peers, investment managers, and industry to monitor and drive progress. The University also worked closely with HMC to make a $20 million investment in The Engine, an MIT-based fund that seeks to advance technologies that will deal with the effects of climate change. Bacow further addressed the University’s investment policy, as it relates to climate change, in a September 2021 letter to the community.

Reckoning with our past and moving toward a more inclusive Harvard

Amid a national debate on race and inequality across the United States, Bacow created a University-wide Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery in 2019, appointing Tomiko Brown-Nagin, a professor of law and history and dean of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, to lead the effort.

The final report and recommendations of the committee were released in April 2022. Recognized as an “unflinching” study of Harvard’s entanglements with slavery, the report includes a series of substantive recommendations that Bacow has committed Harvard to pursue. He secured the Harvard Corporation’s approval of $100 million to pursue implementation of the report’s recommendations.

In sharing the report with the Harvard community, Bacow wrote, “Veritas is more than Harvard’s motto. It is the very reason we exist. Through research and scholarship we seek to uncover truth, whether in understanding the origins of life or the meaning of life. And through education we seek to equip our students to lead lives of meaning and value in which they embrace the pursuit of truth as a way to contribute positively to the world. Our commitment to truth means that we must embrace it even when it makes us uncomfortable or causes us pain.

“The legacy of slavery, including the persistence of both overt and subtle discrimination against people of color, continues to influence the world in the form of disparities in education, health, wealth, income, social mobility, and almost any other metric we might use to measure equality,” he wrote. “While Harvard does not bear exclusive responsibility for these injustices, and while many members of our community have worked hard to counteract them, Harvard benefited from and in some ways perpetuated practices that were profoundly immoral. Consequently, I believe we bear a moral responsibility to do what we can to address the persistent corrosive effects of those historical practices on individuals, on Harvard, and on our society.”

The recommendations include efforts to engage and support educational opportunities for descendant communities, memorialization of enslaved individuals connected to Harvard, partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities, engagement with direct descendants, and support for Native communities.

Noting Harvard’s efforts to “achieve maximum good for those still struggling under the country’s brutal legacy of slavery and racism,” The Washington Post said in an editorial: “The fact is nothing — no amount of scholarly research, no amount of money — will ever atone for the sin of slavery. But Harvard’s good-faith effort to acknowledge that terrible truth should not be condemned; it should be applauded.”