Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM) welcomed 36 new doctor of dental medicine students during Monday’s orientation. This is the first time in HSDM history that an incoming Class began a four-year program virtually.

The Class of 2024 hails from 17 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, China, France, and Korea. It represents 33 different undergraduate institutions and is comprised of 61 percent female and 39 percent male. Twenty-six percent come from populations underrepresented in dental medicine

The HSDM students joined their Harvard Medical School classmates on Zoom for opening remarks from the deans of the respective Schools. The dental and medical students will spend the first year of their education together in the Pathways curriculum.