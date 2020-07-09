Meshaal Bannerman ’21

Avenel, N.J.

Early in June, I spoke at a protest in my hometown. I told them everybody has a role to play whether that be big or small, and that it’s important that we do something because doing nothing is almost siding with the oppressor and being complicit. I felt very inspired not only because was it well received, but also because people were actually listening. But then part of me also had a sense of disappointment, in a way. I’m a young College student now, and I am feeling the same way that I was when I was in the seventh grade and Trayvon Martin was killed. I was 11 years old then, and I’m 21 years old now. It’s kind of heartbreaking for me to think that almost 10 years of my life or so have, in one way or the other, been shaped by incidents of racism. I’ve known since I was a little kid these incidents happen to young Black men and women and that they could to me.

“I’m very proud and inspired of not just seeing young people around the world mobilize but also from different generations connecting with each other.”

Growing up in my town, when there was a racial incident or an issue oftentimes people would turn the other way or just pretend it didn’t happen. But it seemed like there were a lot of people coming out and supporting, whether they be white, Black, Asian, or whatever race. It was really good to see a lot of familiar faces, but it was also good to see people who I know have been complicit with racism in the past trying to grow from their previous mistakes.

I’m very proud and inspired of not just seeing young people around the world mobilize but also [people] from different generations connecting with each other. There are people still alive from the Civil Rights Movement who are now passing down the keys. It’s really moving to see how we’re coming together. But all this is for nothing if we don’t keep our foot on the pedal. I’m seeing a lot of news, a lot of corporations, institutions, and governments that are giving out these fake gestures, which is nice and all, but we want real change for people who look like us, not just the check-the-box type of activism. Our ancestors have been waiting for it for years. We want to be the generation that changes that.

Christian Tabash ’21

Washington, D.C.

Protests sprung up in my local neighborhood and around the White House. I was out there for a couple of weeks, and I was out there during that incident in Lafayette Square that got a lot of media coverage where protesters got cleared out and tear gassed to make space for the president to have his photo op in front of St. John’s Church. I was literally standing in front of the church before the space got cleared. I saw the backup reinforcements marching up to the front line and an officer yelling out “Go, go, go!” It was at that instant that the front line and everyone who was supporting that front line started charging. I got shot in the leg with what I think was a pellet gun or some sort of gas container. Others were screaming that their eyes were burning and on fire because tear gas was everywhere. Luckily, there were a lot of medics around to help protesters. It felt sort of movie-like. It was a frightening sight. It was extremely ironic to think that we call this the land of the free, and when there’s free demonstration against police brutality, it’s in turn met with the very beast that we’re trying to confront.

“It was extremely ironic to think that we call this the land of the free and when there’s free demonstration against police brutality, it’s in turn met with the very beast that we’re trying to confront.”

Nadia Douglas ’23

Arlington, Texas

I’m black and Mexican and have family on both sides who’ve experienced overpolicing in their communities and I’m sick and tired of it so I figured I should go out there and support the community activists in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth who are pushing for change.

I started going to protests the first weekend they broke out in late May. I loved the fact that I saw so many people from so many different backgrounds gathering together and seeing that people genuinely wanted to call attention to this issue and try to remain peaceful. The police were the ones I saw escalate it.

Overall, being at that protest felt very empowering. We were calling out and trying to hold accountable systems that most of us felt shouldn’t even be there in the first place in their current form. We were peacefully protesting in order to be heard. That feeling carried through to the other protests. But, at the same time, it’s very disheartening, especially when you see police line up in riot gear. There are points where I feel kind of hopeless. It feels like they’re not really listening to us. They don’t hear us. That’s the best way I can describe it: a push and pull between perseverance and fear that our voices are not being heard.