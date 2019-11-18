The reason I added “Complex Systems” to the show and actually decided to end the exhibition with this piece is because it brings forward the dichotomy between the individual and the collective where she tried to trace back through the movement of birds in the sky some of our psyche when we deal with complex systems, how as individuals we look into collective problems or into collective issues, but at the same time remain ourselves. So I think this tension between the individual and the collective and the notion of unconsciousness and psyche are coming together in this piece.

One of the sensations that this artwork brings forward, and what Desirée is trying to research with this work, is the relation between the singular and the shared intelligence. What she tried to do is to ask questions that I think are very relevant to the show and our reality today, about humanity and the psyche and the possibility of a different type of intelligence that we are not aware of. She is looking for the unconsciousness and the way we are able to engage with certain types of transitions that might be overwhelming to find a different type of strength, a different type of intelligence, a different type of relation with a certain type of problem or topic or urgency. So maybe similar to the work of Tabita Rezaire that brings forward these forms of collective healing, Desirée brings up this notion of unconsciousness and this hidden intelligence that is part of all of our bodies, not only as individuals but also as a collective.