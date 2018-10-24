GAZETTE: Du Bois famously declared at the First Pan African Conference in 1900, “The problem of the 20th century is the problem of the color line.” What would Du Bois have to say about where things stand today in America?

BOBO: On the one hand, I think he would marvel at the degree to which what he called “the talented tenth” has moved into mainstream corridors of power and privilege, and, arguably, comfort and influence. But I think he would bemoan, and even rightly claim that he could have forecast or at least laid the foundations for understanding, that we weren’t really ever wrestling with that intersection of economic poverty and race that put African-Americans at this unusually vulnerable place in the social order.

In 1899, Du Bois created a complicated class-structure view of black America, and he was one of the first to emphasize that there was class diversity within the black community. This was class in at least three senses: the material earnings people had, the type of work they performed, and then some more ineffable sense of status within the group.

One of the things he pointed to and emphasized was an element of the group he called “the submerged tenth” who were at the very bottom of the economic order. I think he would be alarmed by the persistence of that problem. He flagged the issue of crime and of disproportionate arrests and incarcerations, though we are at far greater levels of that problem than what he observed in his time. Likewise, he pointed to challenges faced by the African-American family and in maintaining the prevailing household structure. He drew attention to all of those things, and they’re all still with us.

GAZETTE: In his landmark “Black Reconstruction in America: An Essay Toward a History of the Part Which Black Folk Played in the Attempt to Reconstruct Democracy in America, 1860–1880,” Du Bois argued against the prevailing view of Reconstruction as a failure and said that, through a massive campaign of violence and propaganda, the American working class was deliberately cleaved into politically useful factions that pitted white laborers against African-American ones, to the benefit of land owners and business owners. It’s a strategy that thrives to this day. How important was this work in revising how historians now see and understand the era of Reconstruction?

BOBO: I think it’s another one of those things that’s only now really being taken up in mainstream intellectual circles, and even there it’s contested, to some degree, on both the left and the right. You see, unfortunately, in the Trumpian rhetoric of our era, that it’s being played upon for political purposes in the current moment. On the left, we still have this struggle between whether we should all be pursuing an economic agenda or giving in to “identity politics.” The Du Boisean point of view, sadly, gets identified with identity politics. I think African-Americans in general — certainly my own perspective — are wide open for a very general economic agenda as long as one expressly recognizes that we’ve created an economic order that racializes the very bottom, and that’s a distinctive element that has to be engaged in those terms if we’re serious about achieving a more just and equal social order. You can’t just pretend it’s not there, because it is.

One exciting intellectual current is thinking and writing around racial capitalism, the part that race and racism have played in facilitating capitalist expansion, and colonization and imperialism as a mode of engaging global economic production, and why it’s easy to expropriate from those you’ve defined as lesser and who need not be included in a full share of the value of what gets generated from either their natural resources and their lands or their labor, wherever it might exist.

With “Black Reconstruction,” he didn’t change the narrative. He tried to, but the narrative that won was the narrative produced by the Daughters of the Confederacy, this sense that the Civil War was not about slavery and black people’s place in America, but it was a war about brothers and state against state and that now we needed redemption and reconciliation.