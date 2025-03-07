William James: In the Maelstrom of American Modernism

Description:

Recommended by Raúl Zegarra, Assistant Professor of Roman Catholic Theological Studies, Harvard Divinity School

I love biographies, and Richardson’s biography of James is simply spectacular! The detail, the narrative quality, the finesse with which the author blends personal life with scholarly work is truly remarkable. Bonus: Learning about James is also a fantastic way to learn about the history of Harvard. After all, James got to Harvard well before it was an important institution of higher education and, arguably, Harvard became what it is now thanks to people like James. Through this book you can find yourself walking the same paths James walked, entering some of the same buildings, maybe even standing near his house on 95 Irving St.!