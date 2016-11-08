After a long, loud, bruising, even exhausting political campaign, the country awoke to the traditional calm that is Election Day. It was finally time for Americans, if they hadn’t voted early, to make their choices for president, Congress, local offices, and ballot questions.

The election dominated campus discussions and scheduled events at Harvard, too. Here are some snapshots from the day.

Voting at Gund Hall, Quincy House

After a brief rush as the doors opened at 7 a.m., Gund Hall, one of two Harvard campus buildings that double as city polling sites, was fairly quiet at mid-morning as poll workers awaited the student rush that typically comes later in the day. Gund, in Ward 7, Precinct 3, covers those living in the Yard houses, as well as Adams House. Quincy House, in Ward 8, Precinct 3, serves as the voting location for students and faculty in the River Houses.

Turnout citywide had already exceeded the usual numbers for city and state elections, due in part to the introduction of early voting, the Cambridge election commission reported.

Voting officials at Gund Hall expected things to go a lot more smoothly than in 2012. Winnie Williams spent much of her time filling out paperwork for students who weren’t registered to vote there.

“They probably were getting themselves into the database, but then they needed to take the extra step of printing something out and getting it to the Election Commission, which they never did,” said Dena Cherenson, the Precinct clerk.

This year, to ensure smoother sailing, Williams huddled right after classes began with Dean of Freshman Tom Dingman and the voter registration coordinator from Harvard Kennedy School so that students got the correct instructions during orientation and could meet the state’s Oct. 19 registration deadline if they hoped to vote in Cambridge.

“We had a lot of discussion about it,” Williams said. “[Dingman] was doing everything in the world so that they knew step-by-step what they had to do, so I don’t expect to have any of what we had last time. I think everyone will be where they are supposed to be.”

— Christina Pazzanese

A mailed-in ballot, and thoughts on the future

Texas native Bryan Rodriguez is a first-year student at the Harvard Extension School, and mailed in his ballot two weeks ago. This is the second time Rodriguez is voting for president.

Rodriguez, who voted Democratic, said he has been disappointed at the vitriol and the lack of cordiality among the candidates in the presidential election.

“I’m anxious for this to be over,” he said as he waited for someone at the Science Plaza Center. “No matter what happened, this election is going to alter the way we choose a president. Presidential candidates were supposed to have political experience, time spent in government. This opens the door for many different types of candidates, for better or for worse.”

— Liz Mineo

Hoping to connect

Hailing from solidly blue Massachusetts, Osaremen Okolo ’17 found in working the phones a chance to feel like she was making a difference in the race.

Okolo was an organizer of an Election Day phone bank for the Harvard College Democrats in Boylston Hall’s Ticknor Lounge. By 2 p.m., she had spoken to 75 potential voters in several swing states, asking them whether they had voted and, if not, urging them to exercise their right.

“I feel like I’m part of the horse race,” Okolo said. “My goal is to hit 250 today.”

Devontae Freeland ’19, campus outreach director for the group, said that enthusiasm was high. Ninety-nine students had shown up to work the phones by 2 p.m., matching advance sign-ups for the whole day. The effort was expected to continue through 10 p.m.

The College Democrats also sent out canvassers, on campus and to Durham, N.H.

“It’s been fun out here,” Okolo said, “I just hope it works out.”

— Alvin Powell

On Election Day, a class on the presidency

In one of those odd coincidences that life can bring, Mary Brown ’17 cast her ballot before going to her “American Presidency” class, taught by Roger Porter, IBM Professor of Business and Government at Harvard Kennedy School.

“It’s been a crazy couple of months,” said Brown, who was wearing a “Hillary Clinton for President” T-shirt. “I’m glad to see it coming to an end.”

Inside a Harvard Hall classroom, Porter welcomed the students, saying, “I hope that all of you have taken the opportunity to vote.”

“Elections are very hotly contested,” he said before a packed room. “You wonder how people would react when it is over, and the winner is declared, and the airwaves are full of statements the two candidates have made about one another. This is not totally unusual.”

Porter compared the fierce animosity of this campaign to the 1988 contest between Michael Dukakis and George H.W. Bush. But he added that the two men now hold each other in high regard. Porter is a good friend of Dukakis and has a strong relationship with Bush, in whose administration he served for four years as assistant to the president on economic and domestic policy.

“They ran a very spirited and challenging campaign 28 years ago. There were a lot of things said that probably should have been left unsaid,” he said. “It’s going to be a big challenge after this election. We’ll see how well that goes.”

Then Porter started discussing the courts and the presidency, the topic of the day’s class.

— Liz Mineo

A hope for unity in the months ahead

Megan Fitzgerald, J.D. ’18, said she had mailed her ballot to Louisiana, where she’s registered to vote. Fitzgerald, who voted for Hillary Clinton, said she found this tumultuous election “unprecedented.”

“I’m impressed by the number of moderate and conservative voters who agreed on the abnormality and significance of this election,” she said. “I hope that as a country we can unite in the next few coming weeks and months.”

— Liz Mineo

