As he runs his framed orange and yellow silkscreen painting under a bath, Chris Chow ’20 relishes his time in Annette Lemieux’s “Silkscreen” class. Behind him, Zoe Oz ’17 and James Jacoby ’19 create a kind of figure study of their own as they huddle to share the sink. The building’s renowned architect, Le Corbusier, intended that a flurry of creative activity would happen in these spaces, and he designed the 1963 building to reflect the geometrical proportions of the human body itself. Within theses spaces, art imitates life just as much as the life imitates art.

Outside, under a canopy of autumnal color, Katarina Burin’s teaches “Drawing Room: Space as Framework,” in which students work in black charcoal, etching the outline of the Carpenter Center. “I often have the students in my classes draw this building. It is full of moments that frame our view and allow you to look through deep open spaces where inside and outside continuously merge and disorient our experience in the most exciting ways,” said Burin. “The angles are stunning, and the light casts beautiful shadows on the concrete. It is an active space that begs for our unceasing creativity.”