With ‘Lunch and Learn,’ Kempner offers new forum for collaboration

Kempner Research Fellow Ilenna Jones studies dendrites, exploring how the computational properties of these structures in biological neurons can contribute to the next generation of brain-inspired AI. Alongside this research on neuronal networks, she has been hard at work developing another sort of network within the Kempner Institute: a collaborative network dedicated to education and mentoring.

At the Kempner Institute, Jones is the driving force behind the institute’s Lunch and Learn program, a bimonthly series of informal gatherings for Kempner community members to explore new topics, ask questions, and practice research presentation skills in a friendly and supportive environment.

“I thought, wouldn’t it be great to create a low-stress, collaborative place where folks can come together and teach each other what they know?” says Jones. “There is such a wide variety of research and knowledge within the Kempner community, and I wanted to create an intentional space to share that.”