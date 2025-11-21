News+

Three Harvard scientists win L’Oréal Fellowships

MIcroscopes.
1 min read

Three Harvard scientists have won awards from the L’Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship program.

The program is a partnership between L’Oréal USA the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and provides postdoctoral fellowships for women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. The 2026 awardees each will receive $75,000 to support their research.

Three of the five new awardees were affiliated with Harvard. Each was profiled in a video and news feature highlighting their work. The winners are:

Sydney Aten, a research fellow in the Department of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Rebecka Sepela, a postdoctoral fellow in the Harvard Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Kaitlyn Webster, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Campus & Community

    6 more Harvard students named Rhodes Scholars

    3 U.S. winners among recipients of full support for graduate studies at Oxford

    3 min read

  2. Science & Tech

    A potential quantum leap

    Harvard physicists unveil system to solve long-standing barrier to new generation of supercomputers

    5 min read

  3. Health

    Researchers link ultraprocessed foods to precancerous polyps

    Results come amid rise in under-50 colorectal cancer cases

    4 min read