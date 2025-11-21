Three Harvard scientists win L’Oréal Fellowships

Three Harvard scientists have won awards from the L’Oréal USA For Women in Science fellowship program.

The program is a partnership between L’Oréal USA the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and provides postdoctoral fellowships for women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. The 2026 awardees each will receive $75,000 to support their research.

Three of the five new awardees were affiliated with Harvard. Each was profiled in a video and news feature highlighting their work. The winners are:

Sydney Aten, a research fellow in the Department of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Rebecka Sepela, a postdoctoral fellow in the Harvard Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Kaitlyn Webster, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Genetics at Harvard Medical School.