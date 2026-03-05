News+

Kempner Institute announces 2026 Accelerator Awards request for proposals

Network switches inside one of the H100 nodes in the Kempner Institute’s AI Cluster. Recipients of the Accelerator Awards receive cluster computing resources at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to faculty and typically too costly to pursue in a cloud-based environment.

Photo by Deborah Apsel Lang

Contact Deborah Apsel Lang http://kempnerinstitute.harvard.edu
1 min read

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard University is pleased to announce the 2026 Kempner Institute Accelerator Awards request for proposals. 

The award program, now in its second year, provides Kempner AI Cluster access to faculty across Harvard who are pursuing research in line with the Kempner Institute’s mission to understand the nature of intelligence in natural and artificial systems. 

Recipients of the accelerator awards will have access to the Kempner AI Cluster to undertake advanced computational research using one of the largest and most powerful academic AI clusters in the world. This includes in-kind allocations of Kempner AI Cluster access to up to 64 GPUs for up to 30 days.  

With the Kempner’s accelerator awards program, the institute aims to expand the reach and impact its resources, providing groundbreaking researchers in labs and departments across Harvard University with the opportunity to leverage the powerful technology of the Kempner AI cluster, advancing the state of the art of the field of intelligence.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Science & Tech

    Is AI dulling our minds?

    Experts weigh in on whether tech poses threat to critical thinking, pointing to cautionary tales in use of other cognitive labor tools

    long read

  2. Health

    How realistic is ‘The Pitt’?

    Doctors weigh in on what hit TV show gets right and wrong about life in the ER — from pacing and caseloads to workplace culture (and that waiting room from hell)

    8 min read

  3. Health

    American heart health worsening

    New statistical snapshot finds disappointing trend despite advances in treatment, ways to prevent nation’s leading cause of death

    4 min read