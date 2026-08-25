IOP announces fall 2026 fellows

The IOP has announced its fall fellows class. The cohort brings experience spanning diplomacy, national security, elected office, public policy and political journalism.



The fall resident fellows are Kelly Craft, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2019-2021); Doug Ducey, Governor of Arizona (2015-2023); Chris Lu, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for Management and Reform (2022-2025); Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security (2021-2025); Nathalie Rayes, U.S. Ambassador to Croatia (2024-2025); and Chris Whipple, author and contributing writer at Vanity Fair.



Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce (2021-2025) will join as a visiting fellow.



“The fellows program has been at the heart of the IOP since its founding 60 years ago, giving students a rare opportunity to learn directly from leaders and practitioners who have shaped public life,” said IOP Director Betsy Fischer Martin. “At a consequential moment in American politics and world affairs, I’m especially excited for our students to engage with these Fellows, ask hard questions, challenge their own thinking and learn from the experiences that have defined each of their distinguished careers.”



“One of the things that makes the Fellows Program so valuable is the chance for students to spend real time with people who bring decades of experience in politics and public service,” said Michael Nutter, chair of the IOP’s Senior Advisory Committee and former Mayor of Philadelphia. “Those candid conversations about decisions made, lessons learned and what leadership looks like in practice are an invaluable part of the IOP experience.”

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