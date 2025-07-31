In remembrance: Francis Schüssler Fiorenza, esteemed Harvard Divinity School theologian

Francis Schüssler Fiorenza, a towering figure in theology and longtime faculty member at Harvard Divinity School (HDS), died recently at the age of 84.

He was the Charles Chauncey Stillman Research Professor of Roman Catholic Theological Studies and a mentor to students and scholars across the globe.

Fiorenza joined the Harvard Divinity School faculty in 1986 and retired from full-time teaching in 2021, though he continued his scholarly work as a research professor.

“Francis Schüssler Fiorenza was one of the most influential Roman Catholic theologians of our time,” said HDS Dean Marla F. Frederick. “His work in fundamental theology, hermeneutics, and political theology reshaped the fields and challenged us to think more expansively about theology’s role in the world. Francis embodied the best of what theological education can be—rigorous, courageous, and deeply humane. His influence on generations of students and scholars at Harvard Divinity School and beyond is immeasurable, and his legacy will remain central to how we imagine the future of theology.”