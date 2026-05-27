Harvard Dining Services honored with Gold Medal for Innovative Dining Program of the Year

HUDS’ medal for Innovative Dining Program of the Year recognized, in part, the program’s integration into the Harvard College residential House experience.

Harvard University Dining Services’ (HUDS) Residential Dining division has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal in the Innovative Dining Program of the Year category by the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) as part of the 2026 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards. This top honor recognizes HUDS’ commitment to evolving the Harvard College dining experience through innovative menus and service, community-building, sustainable practices, and technological integration. HUDS also received a Silver Medal from NACUFS in the “Waste Reduction” category of its Nutrition & Sustainability Awards for the resuable dining container program in undergraduate dining halls.

The Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards are the ultimate professional tribute in the field of higher education food service, celebrating excellence in menu design, marketing, and campus impact.

For the “Innovative Dining Program” category, HUDS stood out for its unique “living-learning” philosophy, which utilizes a single, unlimited meal plan to ensure all undergraduates can engage in campus life on an equal footing.

HUDS was also recognized for its reusable container program, which rolled out across all undergraduate dining halls this year.

NACUFS will present Harvard with the awards at the national conference in New Orleans in July. For more information about Harvard University Dining Services and its award-winning programs, please visit the HUDS website.