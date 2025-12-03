Harvard Choruses to premiere orchestral adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’

The Harvard Choruses are bringing a Charles Dickens classic to fresh musical life this weekend in a new piece arranged for orchestra, chorus, and narrator.

The Harvard-Radcliffe Collegium Musicum, Harvard Glee Club, and Radcliffe Choral Society will premiere “A Christmas Carol,” by American Prize-winning composer Benedict Sheehan, Saturday in Sanders Theatre. The performance will feature acclaimed stage and voice artist Riley Vogel as the narrator. Director of Choral Activities Andrew Clark will conduct.

Sheehan’s new work is a stirring retelling one of literature’s most beloved tales of redemption and joy, that integrates carols from the English tradition, such as “The Boar’s Head Carol,” “Coventry Carol,” and “In dulci jubilo” into Dickens’ narrative to illuminate Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from isolation to joy.

The piece originated as an a capella piece that was premiered and recorded by Skylark Vocal Ensemble.

“It has always seemed a shame to me that ‘A Christmas Carol’ didn’t have any Christmas carols in it,” Sheehan said. “In this work, I’ve endeavored to imbue both the carols and the story with new resonance. My hope is that this reimagining of Dickens’ ghost story of sorrow, redemption, and joy helps each of us become a little more alive — truly alive — to the world, and to each other.”

Before the concert, Cambridge Common Voices will lead a community sing starting at 2:15 p.m., where audience members will be invited to join together in seasonal song.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. and will benefit Y2Y Harvard Square, a student-run overnight shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness. For tickets and information, visit the Harvard Box Office website.