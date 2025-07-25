Global Health Institute: remember climate this Disability Pride Month

As we honor Disability Pride Month (July), it’s essential to recognize how the accelerating climate crisis disproportionately affects people with disabilities and why climate justice must include disability rights at its core.

According to The Lancet Planetary Health (2024), more than 1 billion people with disabilities, 80% of whom live in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs), are disproportionately and adversely affected by the climate change crisis. From heatwaves and natural disasters to inaccessible evacuation plans and disrupted health services, the impacts of climate change pose heightened risks to people with disabilities around the world.

In the recent study, Preparedness, Information Needs, and Interruptions in Medical Care after the California Oak Fire, Dr. Tess Wiskel, Burke Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI), found that during the California Oak Fire, many individuals with medical vulnerabilities experienced health harm due to wildfire-related disruptions. Nearly a quarter of respondents missed or delayed care, particularly those relying on medical devices or complex treatments, illustrating the large effect of climate disasters on health inequities.

Similarly, Dr. Satchit Balsari, CrisisReady co-lead and HGHI Steering Committee Member, warns that “our health systems remain unprepared for protecting the most vulnerable during crises.”

At the forefront of advocating for this change is Professor Michael Stein, co-founder and Executive Director of the Harvard Law School Project on Disability (HPOD). With work spanning over 20 years and more than 40 countries, Stein and HPOD are transforming how policymakers and advocates understand the intersection of disability rights and climate action.

“People with disabilities must be recognized not only as those most impacted by climate change but also as critical leaders in shaping solutions,” Stein emphasized at COSP18, the UN’s recent conference on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

“Our response to the climate crisis must be grounded in the lived experiences of people with disabilities, not just theory or policy, but real-world needs and leadership,” Stein added.

4 ways to advance climate and disability justice:

1. Educate yourself and others

2. Advocate for inclusive climate policy

3. Organize with disability-led movements

4. Support inclusive climate actions and emergency response