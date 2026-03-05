Claudia Goldin wins Talcott Parsons Prize for social scientists

The Nobel laureate will receive the 2026 Talcott Parsons Prize, which recognizes high-impact contributions across the social sciences.

Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin has a new entry in her growing list of accolades.

The economic historian is receiving the American Academy of Arts and Sciences’ 2026 Talcott Parsons Prize. Goldin, who won the 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, has been a member of the Harvard faculty since 1990. She currently holds the titles of Samuel W. Morris University Professor, Lee and Ezpeleta Professor of Arts and Sciences, and Henry Lee Professor of Economics.

First awarded in 1974, the Talcott Parsons Prize is named for a mid-20th-century Harvard professor whose trailblazing work spanned the fields of sociology, psychology, economics, and more. The prestigious award is now bestowed every few years in recognition of high-impact contributions across the social sciences.

“It is a great honor to receive an award named for Talcott Parsons that has been given to leading figures in linguistics, history, psychology, and sociology,” Goldin said. “I am immensely gratified that my work in economic history is seen as a bridge between economics and the other social sciences.”

In announcing Goldin as this year’s honoree, the academy highlighted Goldin’s pioneering work on women as economic operators. Her books on the topic include “Understanding the Gender Gap: An Economic History of American Women” (1990) and “Career & Family: Women’s Century-Long Journey Toward Equity” (2021). Goldin has also published seminal papers measuring how the birth control pill altered women’s decision-making on career and marriage, how “blind” auditions boosted women in classical music, and why trends in women’s labor force participation were U-shaped across advancing economies.

Recent publications have explored women’s changing social roles and the impacts on fertility rates in a host of countries. In 2023, Goldin became inaugural co-director of the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Gender in the Economy working group.

“To truly understand the American economy, one must recognize Claudia Goldin’s essential work,” said Laurie L. Patton, president of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. “We commend her fearlessness, leadership, and commitment to understanding what is lost and what is gained for everyone when opportunities for women contract or expand.”

Several Harvard faculty are previous recipients of the Talcott Parson Prize, including the notable Kennedy School professor Robert D. Putnam, who authored “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community” (2000).

“I am especially honored because the last prize was awarded to Robert Putnam, who has inspired me to think deeply about human interactions and societal change,” Goldin shared.

She will officially accept her award April 16 in an online ceremony.