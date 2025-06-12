An Appreciation for Dean Khurana

In poignant words, with humor, and even a few surprise tracks from his own renowned playlists, colleagues and family gathered at University Hall last week to celebrate Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana who steps down from his role at the end of the month.

“Rakesh is a person who sees others for who they truly are,” said Harvard President Alan Garber. “How lucky we are that you are with us, to have met you as a friend, colleague, and mentor.”

Michael D. Smith, John H. Finley Jr. Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences and former Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, oversaw Khurana’s appointment in 2014, and reflected in watching him excel as a leader over the years. “We found someone who cares deeply for our students, and that has been evident every day that you’ve been in the Dean’s office,” he said. “I know that you will forever remain a friend to me, an important friend to my family, and of course, a huge friend to all of Harvard.”

Dean of Undergraduate Education and Samuel Zemurray Jr. and Doris Zemurray Stone Professor of English, Amanda Claybaugh, extolled Khurana’s leadership. “He’s a leader who is also, always, a true intellectual; someone who reminds us that we can—and should—bring into our administration of this institution that commitment to inquiry and knowledge.”

Early in his tenure, he revised the College’s mission statement—an act that sparked a series of ambitious initiatives, including a revitalized General Education program, programs in civic engagement and public service, a deep commitment to inclusion and belonging, and most recently, an emphasis on Intellectual Vitality. Through a tenure of great change, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Khurana led with clarity, consistency, and a firm belief in Harvard’s core values.

Edgerley Family Dean of the FAS Hopi Hoekstra made sure Khurana’s legacy will forever be grounded at Harvard, in the planting of an elm tree in the Old Yard.

Khurana’s own speech began as it always has – with the mission of Harvard College. But he stopped after only a few words, prompting a warm round of laughter. He described his time as dean as a profound calling. “It’s impossible to overstate how much this means to me,” he said. “It has been the greatest honor and pleasure of my life to serve as dean of Harvard College.”

He extended heartfelt thanks to his family—his “reason for everything”—as well as to the faculty, staff, and students he worked alongside. “Everything we got right, we got right together,” he said.