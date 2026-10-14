State-of-the-art performance space in A.R.T.’s new home to be named Blavatnik Theater

The American Repertory Theater announced today the largest performance space in its new home will be named The Blavatnik Theater.

The naming of the state-of-the-art venue in the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance, which will open in May, comes in recognition of a major gift from the Blavatnik Family Foundation, founded by businessman and philanthropist Sir Leonard Blavatnik, MBA ’89.

Made possible through the generosity of Len and Emily Blavatnik, the fully flexible venue is designed to foster artistic innovation and creative collaboration while advancing A.R.T.’s commitment to expanding the boundaries of theater.

“Harvard and A.R.T. bring together exceptional talent and creativity. We are delighted to support this innovative new theater, where artists will bring ambitious ideas to the stage,” Blavatnik said.

Artist’s rendering of Blavatnik Theater.

The Blavatnik Theater is where A.R.T. will produce large-scale productions like the ones created over the last two decades that have gone on to Broadway and toured the world. Despite its size, the space features a unique level of intimacy and energy between audience and performers.

“Life on Mars,” the inaugural A.R.T. production at its new home, will feature the music of the late pop music icon David Bowie and be directed by Diane Paulus, the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of American Repertory Theater.

The Blavatnik Theater is one of two dedicated indoor performances spaces in the Goel Center. Inspired by the sight lines and intimacy of A.R.T.’s current venue, the Loeb Drama Center, the space will accommodate multiple stage positions, seating configurations, and theatrical designs. Its 700 seats — 160 more than the current venue — will be distributed across the main level and two levels of galleries.

Retractable seating, movable galleries, and adjustable stage elements will allow the space to be transformed for each production, from a traditional theater to a thrust-stage configuration or open studio that will accommodate 1,000 standing. Flexible rigging and integrated lighting, sound, and video systems will give artists further freedom to reimagine the relationship between the stage and the audience.

“The Blavatnik Theater is a truly magnificent space that will give artists endless opportunities to create transformative theatrical experiences for decades to come. We celebrate Len Blavatnik’s commitments to imagination, innovation, and to reaching audiences around the world. I am profoundly grateful to Len and Emily for their generosity in support of Harvard and of A.R.T.’s mission to expand the boundaries of theater, always including the audience as a partner,” Paulus said.

The naming gift builds on Blavatnik’s longstanding relationship with Harvard and his commitment to advancing innovation, education, and the arts. A member of the Harvard Global Advisory Council, he has supported University initiatives through the Blavatnik Family Foundation spanning biomedical research, life-science entrepreneurship, and public policy, including a historic commitment to Harvard Medical School and the Blavatnik Biomedical Accelerator.

The A.R.T.’s new home is located at 175 North Harvard St. in Allston, a hub of innovation and creativity where neighbors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and the arts are coming together to encourage collaboration, discovery, and community. The Goel Center will anchor Harvard’s growing arts presence in the neighborhood and provide flexible, adaptive spaces in which to rehearse, create, teach, and convene.

The A.R.T. received its certificate of occupancy last week. A ribbon-cutting marking the Goel Center’s public opening will be held April 5. “Life on Mars” will begin performances May 18.