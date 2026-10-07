At a meeting of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences on Oct. 6, 2026, the following tribute to the life and service of the late John E. Malmstad was spread upon the permanent records of the Faculty.

Born: June 25, 1941

Died: Feb. 14, 2026

In a scholarly career that lasted over 50 years, John Malmstad became internationally known for his voluminous and heroic work in preserving the legacy of Russian modernism, a body of literary texts, memoirs, and correspondences that, for ideological reasons, could not be published in the Soviet Union. Probably no other non-Russian scholar would come to publish so many books, articles, and editions in Russia and in the Russian language, most for prestigious book series and journals. Indeed, it could be argued that he was better known to Russian readers than to readers of his native language. Of his 27 book-length publications, only a few appeared in English, including his co-authored (with Robert Maguire) translation of Andrei Bely’s “Petersburg,” his prize-winning biography of Mikhail Kuzmin (written with Nikolai Bogomolov), a collection of articles about Bely, and a co-edited Festschrift. Nearly half of his articles were published in foreign languages, primarily Russian. All these works were remarkable for their rigor, scholarly importance, and research challenges overcome. From the start, Malmstad’s scholarly talents and agenda did not fit the conventional mold of American scholarly activity. During Malmstad’s long career, American literary scholars — including Slavists — tended to neglect work on critical biographies and critical editions, but the discovery of such materials and the incorporation of them into critical biographies became the central commitment of Malmstad’s career. Malmstad played, nevertheless, crucial roles in the two institutions at which he served, Columbia University (1968–1985) and Harvard University (1985–2015).

Born and raised in Bismarck, North Dakota, Malmstad grew up loving music, film, and literature, especially poetry. At Northwestern University, he completed many pre-medical requirements but chose to major in Russian and Comparative Literature. He earned his Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1969, advised by Professor Nina Berberova, a prominent émigrée writer and active participant in post-revolutionary Russian culture. Passionately immersed in this period, Malmstad soon earned a tenure-track appointment at Columbia.

Although Malmstad began his teaching career at the unusually young age of 27, he adapted quickly to the teaching and scholarly demands of a major research university. Unlike many literary scholars, he willingly taught beginning Russian language courses, taking advantage of this opportunity to perfect his understanding of Russian grammar. For undergraduates, he taught a year-long survey of Russian literature with readings in English and, for graduate students, he conducted seminars with readings in Russian on his beloved poets, among them Alexander Blok, Bely, Innokenty Annensky, Kuzmin, and Vladislav Khodasevich.

During these years, Malmstad plunged deeply into the vibrant artistic and musical life of New York City. He was especially drawn to the New York City Ballet, which, under George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein’s direction, was lending new vitality to the great traditions of Russian dance. Malmstad worked with some of the dancers, published articles on ballet, and eventually wrote “Winter Dreams,” a scenario performed by the Pennsylvania Ballet in 1987.

Malmstad came to Harvard in 1985 and soon came to play an active part in the intellectual and administrative life of the university. It was a moment of generational and curricular transition for the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, and he served as its chair from 1988 through 1993 and again from 1997 through 2000. Distinguished senior professors were retiring, and Malmstad worked with his remaining colleagues to appoint new faculty members who would represent critical and theoretical approaches he himself did not share: cultural semiotics, literary sociology, narrative theory, gender studies, reception history, and deconstruction. He established a departmental colloquium on literature and chaired the literary seminar at the Russian Research Center (now the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies). Malmstad’s high standards, broad learning, and good judgment led to his appointment as the associate dean responsible for coordinating senior appointments in the humanities.

Malmstad was deeply committed to the ideal of a liberal education, especially to the Core and Freshman Seminars programs. For years, he taught for both programs and served on the Standing Committee on the Core Program and its subcommittees, which selected appropriate course offerings. As an indefatigable research scholar, he was committed to helping build library collections and served on several library committees. He was an active member of the Russian Research Center, which sponsored the study of the region from a variety of disciplinary perspectives. Under his influence, the Russian Research Center invited leading scholars from the former Soviet Union to conduct research and give lectures at Harvard. Some of them collaborated with him on scholarly publications.

As important as these administrative services were and as seriously as Malmstad fulfilled them, his most memorable contributions to Harvard came in the classroom. His most influential course was undoubtedly his ambitious Core course on the Russian avant-garde, which would regularly attract over 150 students. It featured rigorously prepared and elegantly delivered presentations on literature, art, music, musical theater, architecture, and film. He similarly expanded his graduate seminars to include other media. He put years of preparation into these courses, and this preparation spilled over into his many articles that related to literature and other arts, especially painting and ballet.

As a teacher, Malmstad was welcoming to new students of Russian culture and demanding of advanced ones, requiring that they be as meticulous in their research as he was in his. He became a life-long mentor for former students as they assumed leading positions in American academic life.

As Malmstad worked tirelessly to complete major scholarly projects on Bely, Kuzmin, and Russian modernism, he spent as much time as possible in Russia and France, where he formed lasting friendships with leading scholars of his generation, several of whom were also his co-authors. The younger scholars he had helped appoint to the Faculty were ready to continue his legacy of service. We remember fondly his friendship and collegiality, the many social and family gatherings he shared with us, and the many cultural events we attended with him.

Respectfully submitted,

Julie A. Buckler

Michael S. Flier

Stephanie Sandler

Justin Weir

William Mills Todd III, Chair

Portions of this Minute were previously published: William Mills Todd III, “In Memoriam: John E. Malmstad (1941-2026),” Kathryn W. and Shelby Cullom Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Feb. 27, 2026.