Celebrating a Harvard Alumni Day milestone

Part of the Commencement 2026 series A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

Alumni from around the world returned to campus on June 5 for Harvard Alumni Day, the annual celebration of the University’s more than 400,000 graduates.

Introduced in 2022, Harvard Alumni Day was created to shine a brighter light on Harvard’s global alumni community, offering opportunities to reconnect with classmates and make new connections. Held alongside Harvard and Radcliffe College reunions and other alumni programs, it features distinguished speakers, a festive gathering in Harvard Yard, and presentation of the Harvard Medals, recognizing extraordinary, sustained service to the University.

While June 5 marked the event’s fifth year, Harvard Alumni Day builds on traditions rooted in the Annual Meeting of the Harvard Alumni Association — now in its 156th year. The all-alumni parade, led by the chief marshal of alumni and the eldest alumni in attendance, proceeds from the Old Yard to Tercentenary Theatre where the meeting is called to order by the sheriff of Middlesex County. Hosted by the Harvard Alumni Association board president, it features an address by an invited guest speaker. This year’s main program included remarks from President Alan Garber and a keynote address from astronaut, Navy SEAL, and physician Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16. (Those who can’t attend in person have the opportunity to watch the livestream.)

In addition to the Yard Party an open house was held at Harvard University Archives, the Harvard Art Museums, as well as Shared Interest Group Meetups, and afternoon symposia.

Here’s a look back at five years of Harvard Alumni Day.

Alumni walk past Widener Library and into Tercentenary Theatre during the Harvard Alumni Day parade in 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Bertram Huberman ’44 (wheelchair left) and George Post ’45 processing into Tercentenary Theatre on Harvard Alumni Day, 2024. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Alumni take their seats during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

A Harvard pennant sticks out of an attendee’s backpack during Alumni Day, 2025. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Justin Krebs ’00 (left) bumps fists with classmate Christopher Amar as they assemble for a parade in the Old Yard during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Cynthia A. Torres ’80, M.B.A. ’84 (from left); Moitri Chowdhury Savard ’93; Penny Pritzker, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation; Alan Garber, president of Harvard University; Will Makris, Ed.M. ’00, president of the Harvard Alumni Association; Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16, Harvard Alumni Day Speaker; and David Battat ’91, incoming HAA president; pose for a photo during the parade on Harvard Alumni Day 2026. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Alumni gather at the Tercentenary Theatre following the parade on Alumni Day, 2024. Photo by Scott Eisen

Eldest Harvard College alumnus Bill Dubey ’46, processes into Tercentenary Theatre on Harvard Alumni Day, 2026. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Joan Gordon smiles as she takes in Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Mary Louise Kelly ’93, speaker for the second annual Harvard Alumni Day, 2023. Photo by Michael D. Spencer

Alumni from Harvard choral groups perform during Harvard Alumni Day, 2026. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

An audience member waves a Harvard flag on Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Alumni Day speaker Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16, gives the Keynote Address on Harvard Alumni Day, 2026. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

2024 Chief Marshal of the Alumni, Baratunde Thurston ’99, reacts to his classmates in the crowd. Photo by Scott Eisen

Members of the Class of 1999 applaud Chief Marshal Baratunde Thurston ’99 on Alumni Day, 2024. Photo by Scott Eisen

Eugene Ye ’25 (left) and Eliot Min ’23 share a laugh before performing “Julie-O” on Harvard Alumni Day, 2024. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

A man listens as Harvard Alumni Day Speaker Courtney B. Vance ’82 delivers remarks during Alumni Day, 2024. Photo by Scott Eisen

Courtney B. Vance ’82 giving the Harvard Alumni Day Address in 2024. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Eldest Radcliff alumna Linda Cabot Black ’51, smiles as she is recognized during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

2025 Chief Marshal of the Alumni, Dara Olmsted Silverstein ’00, is recognized. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

An alum wearing a “Harvard 25th reunion” hat during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Lucie Zhuxi Wang, Harvard Graduate School of Education Class of 2023, and her mother cheer during Harvard Alumni Day, 2023. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nyla Dockery, 7, removes her Harvard hat while having a quiet conversation with her dad Prince Dockery ’03, back for his 20th reunion on Harvard Alumni Day, 2022. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard Alumni Day attendees enjoy the 360-degree photo booth at the Yard Party, 2024. Photo by Mike Spencer Photography The 360-degree photo booth remains popular at the Yard Party, 2025. Photo by Adam Parshall

Charlie Atkinson celebrates his 65th reunion during Harvard Alumni Day, 2023. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer