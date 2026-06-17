Campus & Community

Celebrating a Harvard Alumni Day milestone

Video courtesy of Harvard Alumni Affairs & Development

Abbie Barrett & Mary Sansone

Alumni Affairs & Development

5 min read

An event steeped in 150-plus years of tradition reaches a five-year anniversary 

A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

Alumni from around the world returned to campus on June 5 for Harvard Alumni Day, the annual celebration of the University’s more than 400,000 graduates.

Introduced in 2022, Harvard Alumni Day was created to shine a brighter light on Harvard’s global alumni community, offering opportunities to reconnect with classmates and make new connections. Held alongside Harvard and Radcliffe College reunions and other alumni programs, it features distinguished speakers, a festive gathering in Harvard Yard, and presentation of the Harvard Medals, recognizing extraordinary, sustained service to the University.

While June 5 marked the event’s fifth year, Harvard Alumni Day builds on traditions rooted in the Annual Meeting of the Harvard Alumni Association — now in its 156th year. The all-alumni parade, led by the chief marshal of alumni and the eldest alumni in attendance, proceeds from the Old Yard to Tercentenary Theatre where the meeting is called to order by the sheriff of Middlesex County. Hosted by the Harvard Alumni Association board president, it features an address by an invited guest speaker. This year’s main program included remarks from President Alan Garber and a keynote address from astronaut, Navy SEAL, and physician Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16. (Those who can’t attend in person have the opportunity to watch the livestream.)

In addition to the Yard Party an open house was held at Harvard University Archives, the Harvard Art Museums, as well as Shared Interest Group Meetups, and afternoon symposia. 

Here’s a look back at five years of Harvard Alumni Day.

Alumni walk past Widener Library and into Tercentenary Theatre during the Harvard Alumni Day parade in 2025.

Alumni walk past Widener Library and into Tercentenary Theatre during the Harvard Alumni Day parade in 2025.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Bertram Huberman ’44 (wheelchair left) and George Post ’45 processing into Tercentenary Theatre on Harvard Alumni Day, 2024.

Bertram Huberman ’44 (wheelchair left) and George Post ’45 processing into Tercentenary Theatre on Harvard Alumni Day, 2024.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Alumni take their seats during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.

Alumni take their seats during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

  • A Harvard pennant sticks out of an attendee’s backpack during Alumni Day, 2025.
    A Harvard pennant sticks out of an attendee’s backpack during Alumni Day, 2025. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Justin Krebs '00 bumps fists with classmate Christopher Amar as they assemble for a parade in Old Yard during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.
    Justin Krebs ’00 (left) bumps fists with classmate Christopher Amar as they assemble for a parade in the Old Yard during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Cynthia A. Torres AB ’80, MBA ’84 (from left); Moitri Chowdhury Savard AB ’93; Penny Pritzker, Senior Fellow of the Harvard Corporation; Alan Garber, President of Harvard University; Will Makris EdM ’00, President of the Harvard Alumni Association; Jonny Kim MD ’16, Harvard Alumni Day Speaker; and David Battat AB ’91, Incoming HAA President; pose for a photo during the parade on Harvard Alumni Day 2026
    Cynthia A. Torres ’80, M.B.A. ’84 (from left); Moitri Chowdhury Savard ’93; Penny Pritzker, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation; Alan Garber, president of Harvard University; Will Makris, Ed.M. ’00, president of the Harvard Alumni Association; Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16, Harvard Alumni Day Speaker; and David Battat ’91, incoming HAA president; pose for a photo during the parade on Harvard Alumni Day 2026. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Alumni gather at the Tercentenary Theater following the Alumni Parade on Alumni Day, 2024.
    Alumni gather at the Tercentenary Theatre following the parade on Alumni Day, 2024. Photo by Scott Eisen
  • Eldest Harvard College alumnus Bill Dubey ’46, processes into Tercentenary Theatre on Harvard Alumni Day, 2026.
    Eldest Harvard College alumnus Bill Dubey ’46, processes into Tercentenary Theatre on Harvard Alumni Day, 2026. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Joan Gordon smiles as she takes in Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.
    Joan Gordon smiles as she takes in Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Mary Louise Kelly ’93, speaker for the second annual Harvard Alumni Day, 2023.
    Mary Louise Kelly ’93, speaker for the second annual Harvard Alumni Day, 2023. Photo by Michael D. Spencer
  • Alumni from Harvard choral groups perform during Harvard Alumni Day, 2026.
    Alumni from Harvard choral groups perform during Harvard Alumni Day, 2026. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • An audience member waves a Harvard flag on Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.
    An audience member waves a Harvard flag on Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Alumni Day speaker Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16, gives the Keynote Address on Harvard Alumni Day, 2026. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • 2024 Chief Marshal of the Alumni, Baratunde Thurston '99, reacts to his classmates in the crowd during Alumni Day.
    2024 Chief Marshal of the Alumni, Baratunde Thurston ’99, reacts to his classmates in the crowd. Photo by Scott Eisen
  • Members of the class of 1999 react to Chief Marshal, Baratunde Thurston '99 on Alumni Day, 2024.
    Members of the Class of 1999 applaud Chief Marshal Baratunde Thurston ’99 on Alumni Day, 2024. Photo by Scott Eisen
  • Eugene Ye COL ’25 (left) and Eliot Min AB ’23 share a laugh before performing “Julie-O.” on Harvard Alumni Day, 2024.
    Eugene Ye ’25 (left) and Eliot Min ’23 share a laugh before performing “Julie-O” on Harvard Alumni Day, 2024. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • A man listens as Harvard Alumni Day Speaker Courtney B. Vance AB '82 delivers remarks during Alumni Day, 2024.
    A man listens as Harvard Alumni Day Speaker Courtney B. Vance ’82 delivers remarks during Alumni Day, 2024. Photo by Scott Eisen
  • Courtney B. Vance AB ’82 giving the Harvard Alumni Day Address in 2024.
    Courtney B. Vance ’82 giving the Harvard Alumni Day Address in 2024. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • Eldest Radcliff alumna Linda Cabot Black ’51, smiles as she is recognized by the crowd during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.
    Eldest Radcliff alumna Linda Cabot Black ’51, smiles as she is recognized during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • 2025 Chief Marshal of the Alumni, Dara Olmsted Silverstein AB ’00, is recognized during Harvard Alumni Day.
    2025 Chief Marshal of the Alumni, Dara Olmsted Silverstein ’00, is recognized. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
  • An alum wearing a “Harvard 25th reunion” hat during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025.
    An alum wearing a “Harvard 25th reunion” hat during Harvard Alumni Day, 2025. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
Lucie Zhuxi Wang, HGSE ’23 and her mother cheer during Harvard Alumni Day, 2023.

Lucie Zhuxi Wang, Harvard Graduate School of Education Class of 2023, and her mother cheer during Harvard Alumni Day, 2023.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nyla Dockery, 7, removes her Harvard hat while having a quiet conversation with her dad Prince Dockery '03, back for his 20th reunion on Harvard Alumni Day, 2022.

Nyla Dockery, 7, removes her Harvard hat while having a quiet conversation with her dad Prince Dockery ’03, back for his 20th reunion on Harvard Alumni Day, 2022.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard Alumni Day attendees enjoy the 360-degree photo booth at the Yard Party, 2024.

Harvard Alumni Day attendees enjoy the 360-degree photo booth at the Yard Party, 2024.

Photo by Mike Spencer Photography

Harvard Alumni Day attendees enjoy the 360-degree photo booth at the Yard Party, 2025.

The 360-degree photo booth remains popular at the Yard Party, 2025.

Photo by Adam Parshall

Charlie Atkinson celebrates his 65th reunion during Harvard Alumni Day, 2023.

Charlie Atkinson celebrates his 65th reunion during Harvard Alumni Day, 2023.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard flags being held in Tercentenary Theatre during Harvard Alumni Day, 2024.

Harvard flags being held in Tercentenary Theatre marking Harvard Alumni Day, 2024.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

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