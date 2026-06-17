Celebrating a Harvard Alumni Day milestone

A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.
Alumni from around the world returned to campus on June 5 for Harvard Alumni Day, the annual celebration of the University’s more than 400,000 graduates.
Introduced in 2022, Harvard Alumni Day was created to shine a brighter light on Harvard’s global alumni community, offering opportunities to reconnect with classmates and make new connections. Held alongside Harvard and Radcliffe College reunions and other alumni programs, it features distinguished speakers, a festive gathering in Harvard Yard, and presentation of the Harvard Medals, recognizing extraordinary, sustained service to the University.
While June 5 marked the event’s fifth year, Harvard Alumni Day builds on traditions rooted in the Annual Meeting of the Harvard Alumni Association — now in its 156th year. The all-alumni parade, led by the chief marshal of alumni and the eldest alumni in attendance, proceeds from the Old Yard to Tercentenary Theatre where the meeting is called to order by the sheriff of Middlesex County. Hosted by the Harvard Alumni Association board president, it features an address by an invited guest speaker. This year’s main program included remarks from President Alan Garber and a keynote address from astronaut, Navy SEAL, and physician Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16. (Those who can’t attend in person have the opportunity to watch the livestream.)
In addition to the Yard Party an open house was held at Harvard University Archives, the Harvard Art Museums, as well as Shared Interest Group Meetups, and afternoon symposia.
Here’s a look back at five years of Harvard Alumni Day.