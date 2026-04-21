Science & Tech

How deep is your knowledge of the ocean? 

Illustration of light filtering deep in the ocean.

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

If you’ve got thalassophobia, this research-backed quiz is not for you. 

Oceans cover about 70 percent of Earth’s surface area, but largely remain a mystery to us, particularly the deep sea. They are less mysterious to Jeffrey Marlow, author of “The Dark Frontier: Unlocking the Secrets of the Deep Sea,” who completed postdoctoral research in Harvard’s Girguis Lab and is now an assistant professor of biology at Boston University. Marlow helped us develop this quiz on the geology, chemistry, and biology of one of the strangest parts of the world.

Related story: ‘Dark Frontier’ author details life in one of Earth’s harshest environments

Step 1 of 11

1. Hydrothermal vents, hotbeds of deep-sea life, regularly reach what temperatures, measured in Fahrenheit?

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