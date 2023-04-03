Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

How did ‘the great outdoors’ get so exclusive?

Why Soviet playbook isn’t working in Ukraine

Nation

How did ‘the great outdoors’ get so exclusive?

Tourists at Yellowstone National Park.

Nation

How did ‘the great outdoors’ get so exclusive?

Tourists at Yellowstone National Park.

Matthew Brown/AP file photo

Millions visit our national parks each year. Most are white. Panelists explore why ‘America’s best idea’ isn’t winning over people of color.

By Anna Lamb Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

Also in the Series

  1. Are drill musicians chronicling violence or exploiting it?

    Panelists Forrest Stuart, Lupe Fiasco, Saida Grundy, Dee-1, and Elizabeth Hinton.

  2. Why police resist reforms to militarization

    Jessica Katzenstein

  3. So who is included in King’s ‘beloved community’?

    Cheryl Clarke.

  4.  As U.S. reacts to another police killing, MLK III laments strides we haven’t made

    Brandon Terry and Martin Luther King III.

  5. How Black thinkers wrestled with founding U.S. values amid slavery

    Melvin Rogers.

View all of The Quest for Racial Justice

“Spring is here. It’s warm. We want to be outside, but we also know for some groups of us, being outdoors is a little bit more complicated,” said Harvard lecturer and postdoctoral research fellow Marya T. Mtshali, kicking off a recent Ash Center talk on structural racism in America’s national parks.

Mtshali was joined by Tyrhee Moore, founder and executive director of the outdoor recreation nonprofit Soul Trak, and Reginald Chapple, division chief for the National Park Service.

The 84-million-acre national park system that Chapple’s agency oversees — famously referred to as “America’s best idea” — was inspired by a rejection of urbanization and made possible by confiscating Native lands, said panelists. Leaders in the movement for the parks’ creation included Madison Grant — a well-known conservationist and eugenicist — and John Muir, the Sierra Club founder whose documented racism against Indigenous and Black people has forced the organization into its own reckoning.

“The spaces themselves were created almost like a space for purity and cleanliness, because urban spaces were seen as dirty and populated by immigrants and people of color,” Moore said. “For a long time, Black people only had access to eight national parks and, still, many marginalized Americans don’t have a connection to nature.”

Marya T. Mtshali, Reginald Chapple, and Tyrhee Moore.

Panelists Marya T. Mtshali (from left), Reginald Chapple, and Tyrhee Moore.

Photo by Martha Stewart

Chapple, who has worked for the Park Service for 11 years, reflected on Jim Crow laws that once prevented Black Americans from enjoying a majority of these taxpayer-funded public spaces, tracing a line to impacts still being felt today.

“They should be accessible to everyone. And historically that just has not been the case,” he said, highlighting Park Service statistics from 2020 showing that 77 percent of park visitors and 78 percent of staff members are white.

In an effort to reckon with its racist history and promote diverse engagement, the organization is celebrating pioneers like singer Marian Anderson, whose 1942 performance on the National Mall defied the park’s segregation policy, and the Buffalo Soldiers, who served as the first park rangers in Yosemite and Sequoia.

In addition to updating signs and memorials across parks, Chapple said the bureau is also working to hire ambassadors to represent diverse participation in outdoor recreation, including actor Terrence J and members of Omega Psi Phi, the first international fraternal organization founded at a historically Black college.

Moore, whose mission at Soul Trak is to serve as a role model of diverse outdoor recreation, said, “Our organization is trying to do work to give people that permission, give them that access, give them the tools to be able to enjoy those places because unfortunately, for such a long time, they’ve been told how and when they can do those things.”

The talk was part of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation’s “Looking Back, Paying it Forward” speaker series.

Related

Scott Edwards on bicycle entering Wyoming.

Going the distance for himself and a larger purpose

Prof cycles across U.S. to raise awareness for BLM, Black Birders Week

Milky Way rises above Fajada Butte.

The biggest land conservation legislation in a generation

Linda Bilmes analyzes the complicated history and likely impact of the Great American Outdoors Act

Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park.

National parks’ economic benefits put at over $100B annually

But professor warns agency is underfunded, and behind $12 billion in maintenance

Grand Canyon.

For Native Americans, COVID-19 is ‘the worst of both worlds at the same time’

Virus takes disproportionate toll on tribes’ health and economy, Harvard experts say

Up
Next

National & World Affairs

Why Soviet playbook isn’t working in Ukraine

Anne Applebaum

National & World Affairs

Why Soviet playbook isn’t working in Ukraine

Russia’s “utter disregard for Ukrainian life” stems in part from their inability to bend the Ukrainians to their will and an inability to understand why they have resisted so fiercely, said Anne Applebaum.

Photo by Scott Eisen