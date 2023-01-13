Gaithersburg, MarylandAerospace and Robotics, Engineering Sciences

As a first-generation college student, Kim is determined to make an impact in both the local and global communities.

“I feel really grateful to be given this opportunity, and I’m really glad that there are a few familiar faces here and they’re going into this journey with me,” said Kim, who hopes her achievement encourages future first-gen students to apply for scholarships, fellowships, and grad school. “One of the main reasons why I really wanted to apply to this opportunity was because I wanted to see more individuals like me be represented in these types of fellowships and scholarships.”

In the fall, Kim plans to pursue an M.Phil. in advanced computer science with a focus on machine learning and machine intelligence at the University of Cambridge. Her love and interest in the aerospace industry was fueled by her time at Harvard, where the 21-year-old is an active member of the Harvard Satellite Team as chief engineer. Her time with the club and a course on multi-robot systems with School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Assistant Professor Stephanie Gil led Kim to further research multi-robot systems and satellite constellations in the aerospace field.

Kim has worked extensively at SpaceX, Kayhan Space, and MITRE. She also continued to build upon her interests in robotics and computer science while conducting research at the Harvard Microrobotics Lab and at Stanford Intelligent Systems Laboratory.